Lightning Set Tone Early to Beat Blues 4-1

The Tampa Bay Lightning get in the win column in back-to-back games for the just the second time this month, taking down the St. Louis Blues, 4-1. In their last seven games, they’ve won four and taken home at least a point in five. They’re showing signs of starting to get back on track.

Meanwhile, the Blues split their road trip to the State of Florida. They saw their three-game point streak snapped.

Darren Raddysh had another strong night offensively for the Lightning. The defenseman tallied three points, including a power-play goal. It’s his fourth three-point game and eighth multipoint game so far this season.

Lightning Score Early to Pounce on Blues

Just 21 seconds into the first period of the game, the Lightning found themselves on the board. Pontus Holmberg opened scoring to snap his four-game goal drought.

Raddysh picked up his aforementioned power-play goal to extend the lead to 2-0 before the end of the first period. Justin Faulk cut the lead in half, getting the Blues on the board. However, Anthony Cirelli made it a multi-goal lead again shortly after, a cushion the Lightning would never relinquish.

Oliver Bjorkstrand got the game to its final score during the third period. That goal marked a major milestone for him, picking up his 400th career point.

Special teams were strong for the Lightning. They scored on two of four attempts with the man advantage. Meanwhile, they kept the Blues scoreless on the penalty kill both times.

Andrei Vasilevskiy had a much-needed game between the pipes. He stopped 23 of 24 shots he faced. Meanwhile, Jordan Binnington only managed to stop 13 of 17 shots on goal.

Both teams head into the Christmas break after this game. Both will also resume action on Saturday, Dec. 27. The Lightning are set for a Battle of Florida game in Sunrise, Fla., with the Panthers. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m EST. Meanwhile, the Blues will host the Nashville Predators. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. CST.

