Flyers’ Fourth Line Comes Through in 5–2 Win vs. Canucks

Following their blockbuster Quinn Hughes trade, the Vancouver Canucks (15–18–3) rattled off four straight victories before taking on the Philadelphia Flyers (18–10–7) at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Despite losing seven of their previous 10 contests, it was the Flyers who came out on top, 5–2.

Game Recap

The first period saw no goals thanks to Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko. He turned aside 14 of 14 shots, including a few dangerous power-play opportunities. This was his fifth game back from a month-long injury.

The middle frame saw familiar Demko dominance, but the Flyers solved him at the 13:13 mark. An Emil Andrae point shot was deflected in front by Nikita Grebenkin for his second goal of the season. Rodrigo Ābols got the secondary assist.

Emil Andrae, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Puck luck started to go the Flyers’ way in the third period. Carl Grundström recorded his fourth goal since being called up from the American Hockey League (AHL) earlier in December, courtesy of assists from Grebenkin and Ābols.

The goal was originally waved off due to a high stick, but Christian Dvorak made it a 3–0 game following a video review. Trevor Zegras and Travis Konecny each got their 21st assist of the season on the tally.

The Canucks responded about six minutes later, with Max Sasson getting on the board via Conor Garland and Tyler Myers. Two minutes after that, Owen Tippett made it 4–1 for the Flyers on a breakaway. Cam York recorded the lone assist.

Matvei Michkov potted the empty-net goal with an assist from Noah Cates, before Drew O’Connor added a late tally from defensemen Zeev Buium and Elias Pettersson.

Between the pipes, Demko still put up decent numbers: 34 saves on 38 shots. For Philadelphia, Dan Vladař was solid, turning aside 23 of 25 shots from Vancouver.

What’s Next for the Canucks & Flyers?

Next up, the Canucks will take on the San Jose Sharks (17–16–3) on Dec. 27, following the Christmas break, at Rogers Arena. The Flyers will take on the Chicago Blackhawks (13–16–6) on Dec. 23 at the United Center.