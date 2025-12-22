Maple Leafs Fire Assistant Coach Marc Savard

The Toronto Maple Leafs have finally made a move. Not an overly fancy one, but a move nevertheless. They announced that they have relieved assistant coach Marc Savard of his duties. The decision comes amid a terrible slide and a struggling power play that Savard ran.

This feels like the first shoe to drop for a team that appears to be heading toward major change.

Maple Leafs Fire Marc Savard

It seemed like this was a long time coming. The Maple Leafs’ power play has struggled immensely this season and it has hurt the team in a big way. Before Savard was let go, the power play was operating at just 13.3 percent, which ranked last in the NHL. That also included an 0-for-10 stretch leading up to the decision.

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube & assistant coach Marc Savard (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Now, the Maple Leafs will begin the search for a new assistant coach to run the power play. According to Pierre LeBrun, there will not be an external hire for the time being, as the team is expected to look internally.

“Doesn’t sound like the Leafs are bringing in someone to replace Marc Savard for the moment. Going to go in house for now. Obviously that’s subject to change.”

The Maple Leafs return home Tuesday to face the Pittsburgh Penguins in their final game before the Christmas break. Given everything going on around the team, it has now become an even more important game for the direction of the organization.