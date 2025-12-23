Jarome Iginla on His Role With the Flames, the Direction of the Franchise, and What Calgary Still Means to Him

More than two years after officially returning to the organization, Jarome Iginla continues to shape the Calgary Flames in a quieter but deeply influential way. In a wide-ranging interview, the Hall of Famer opened up about his role as a special adviser, the evolving direction of the team, what the Flames still mean to the city of Calgary, and how the franchise’s long-awaited new arena could play a pivotal role in its future. Iginla may no longer be wearing the “C,” but his fingerprints are still all over the organization.

From Flames Icon to Trusted Voice in the Front Office

When the Flames hired Craig Conroy as general manager in 2023, it didn’t take long for Iginla to follow. Within a month, Calgary announced that their greatest player would be rejoining the organization as a special adviser to the GM.

For Iginla, trust is way more important than any title. He sees himself as just another person for Conroy to talk hockey with, but that doesn’t really show how much it means to have a Flames legend helping make choices. Iginla works closely with the amateur scouting department, including long-time Flames executive Tod Button, helping evaluate prospects, monitor player development, and provide honest opinions on potential trades—especially when it comes to forwards.

Former Calgary Flames captain Jarome Iginla speaks at his ceremony to retire his jersey. (Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports)

The two executives also played together, so their talks are real, which you don’t always find among managers nowadays. Iginla said Conroy knows he’ll get the truth, no fake stuff, and that respect has helped them work well together.

Iginla’s Lifelong Perspective, Not a Daily Presence

Unlike some advisers who are embedded in the organization day-to-day, Iginla’s role is intentionally flexible. He isn’t at the rink every morning, but he watches the NHL closely, tracks trends, and stays engaged across the league.

This distance can be helpful. Iginla offers a wider view, tracking the good and bad sides of players, trades, and future choices – he isn’t caught up in the everyday drama. He said he spends a lot of time just brainstorming—looking at what he likes, what he doesn’t, and how possible moves could work with Calgary’s style. His is the kind of voice that matters to the front office as they go through changes: seasoned, truthful, and down-to-earth.

Iginla a Father First, Still a Competitor at Heart

Since retiring in 2017, Iginla has spent significant time away from the NHL spotlight, focusing on family life in Kelowna. His children are now carving out impressive hockey paths of their own, a reality that brings him immense pride.

But while he’s embraced being a parent and mentor, the competitive fire hasn’t gone anywhere. Iginla spoke with visible excitement about watching his kids battle in corners, create plays, and show that same edge that defined his career. Those moments, he admitted, still light him up. Winning battles, driving the net, making something happen when nothing is there—that’s hockey as he’s always known it.

That same competitive lens influences how he views the Flames. He understands development takes time, but he also believes in accountability and earning results.

Flames’ Direction: Youth, Patience, and Internal Growth

One of the most notable parts of Iginla’s interview was his optimism about Calgary’s internal progress. Despite the Flames’ struggles in the standings and growing frustration from the fan base, he sees tangible steps forward.

He highlighted several young players who have come up through the organization and looked ready for NHL responsibility. Players developed with the Calgary Wranglers have shown they can contribute, and Iginla pointed to defenseman Yan Kuznetsov as someone who appears capable of becoming a top-four option. He also praised the growth of Matvei Gridin, Sam Honzek, Adam Klapka, and Matt Coronato, emphasizing that when these players were called upon, they didn’t look overwhelmed.

That belief in internal development aligns with the current management approach. While some fans are calling for aggressive trades to bottom out or accelerate change, Iginla explained why patience can be necessary—even when it’s unpopular.

Understanding the Frustration in Calgary

Iginla didn’t shy away from acknowledging the pressure on management. Calgary loves its hockey, and fans want wins even when the team’s not doing great. He gets why people wonder why the team hasn’t made bigger changes, but he thinks it takes time to build a really good team. You have to know when to keep your players, when to trade them, and when to let them develop instead of always looking for a fast solution.

Iginla played 1,554 NHL games, so he knows the value of experienced players. They teach younger players good habits and how to be pros. He brought up how he learned from people like Dave Gagner early in his career and how that helped him grow. He thinks having those veterans around still matters, especially when a team is trying to build up a new group of core players.

What Iginla Still Means to the City of Calgary

Few athletes are as synonymous with their city as Jarome Iginla is with Calgary. His return to the organization wasn’t just a hockey move—it was emotional.

Jarome Iginla. 30 goals in 10 consecutive seasons. (Wikipedia Commons)

For fans, Iginla represents leadership, loyalty, and pride. He was the face of the franchise during its most competitive years, and his presence still carries weight inside and outside the dressing room.

Even in retirement, he remains deeply connected to the community. His perspective carries credibility because it’s rooted in lived experience—both triumph and disappointment—in a market that demands effort and honesty.

The Arena Factor: Why Scotia Place Changes Everything

One of the most forward-looking parts of the interview centred on Calgary’s new arena, Scotia Place, currently under construction and slated to open for the 2027-28 season. Iginla was candid about how infrastructure has impacted Calgary’s ability to attract players. While the Saddledome has character and history, outdated facilities and a lack of an integrated practice environment have put the Flames at a disadvantage in free agency.

The new arena, complete with modern practice facilities and training spaces, will change that conversation. Iginla stressed how much players value convenience, resources, and long-term planning when choosing where to spend the prime years of their careers. When everything—from practice to workouts to game days—is centralized, it becomes easier for players to envision their future in that city. For a market like Calgary, that could be transformative.

Iginla, a Steady Hand Guiding the Next Era

Iginla’s not trying to take over the Flames. He’s not looking for attention or trying to control everything. He’s just doing what he’s always been good at: leading by example, playing hard, and putting the team first. He believes in what the Flames are doing, not just because he’s hoping for the best. It’s because he gets how things work—how players improve, how teams change, and how you build a good team culture.

As Calgary goes through this change, having Iginla around is invaluable because he brings a strong viewpoint. In a city that still loves its best player, that point of view will be just what the Flames need as they plan for the future.