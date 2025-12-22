Flyers’ Rick Tocchet’s “Petey” Quote Resurfaces After Matvei Michkov Frustration

Head coach Rick Tocchet‘s tenure with the Philadelphia Flyers is only 34 games old, but frustration boiled over before the team’s Dec. 22 clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Asked about 21-year-old forward Matvei Michkov a few too many times by the media, the bench boss set a clear boundary.

“We’re 17–10, we’ve got a good record. I’ve answered six Michkov questions. I mean, enough’s enough, guys.” He continued, “It’s not about catering to one person. I hate to tell you guys. That’s it.”

Tocchet then got asked a few more Michkov-specific questions, and clearly was a bit frustrated with the media focus being on him as opposed to the rest of the team.



Fans who have been following the team closely know the story by now. Tocchet has continuously expressed his frustration with Michkov this season, noting that the young forward came into training camp “out of shape.” Thus, an in-game altercation between the two over the weekend prompted the media to ask some questions. The bench boss wasn’t having it.

Keen observers noted a very similar quote around this time last season, when Tocchet was still with the Canucks. At the height of the tumultuous drama between star forwards J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson, which resulted in the former being traded, Tocchet aired out his grievances to the media.

“You guys are obsessed with Petey, huh? It’s Petey, Petey, Petey every game,” Tocchet said. “I know what you’re saying. I love you guys, but it gets old… I know you want me to say the wrong thing. That’s why. I’m not falling for that trap anymore.”

The similarities between Michkov and Pettersson continue to grow. Reinventing their games into a more “north–south” style, criticizing their play after said reinvention, and finally, being frustrated that the media keeps bringing their names up. Trade rumors engulfed Pettersson as a result of this situation, but no move was made.

Is there validity to the Michkov–Pettersson connection? Or is Tocchet justified in not focusing on one player, no matter how important that player may be long-term? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section!