Blues’ Armstrong Will Add to His Legacy As Canada’s Olympic GM

It’s not a shock, but St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong is set to reprise his role as the GM for Team Canada‘s men in the 2026 Olympics. It’s a role he first occupied in 2022 when his nation surprisingly finished shy of the podium. But then, he was forced to work with a collection of amateurs and former professionals. This time around, the NHL will be sending its best and brightest to the Olympics for the first time since 2014, meaning Armstrong will have his pick of the litter. There’s no question that the Connor McDavids and Nathan MacKinnons of the world will have their place, but could this have ramifications for the current Blues’ roster? In two players’ cases, the answer is probably yes.

Armstrong’s Incredible Resume

The 2026 Olympics will be the latest and potentially ultimate feather in the cap of one of the most decorated hockey managers of all time. Armstrong is the first executive in history to join the Double Triple Gold Club. He helped Canada win the World Championship in 2007 and 2016. He helped them win Olympic Gold in 2010 and 2014. And he has won two Stanley Cups: one with the Dallas Stars in 1999, and one with the Blues, their only Stanley Cup, in 2019. Of course, he was not the man at the helm of all of those runs; however, it is still an incredible resume for one GM’s career.

Doug Armstrong, General Manager of the St. Louis Blues (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

In this instance, Armstrong has the chance to add the ultimate jewel to his crown. He’ll be managing in the first true best-on-best international hockey tournament in over a decade. Coincidentally, it is the final season of his current contract with the Blues. And at 61 (which he will be at the time) it might well be one of the last acts in his illustrious career. So it will be his prerogative to build the greatest roster that he can in pursuit of hockey’s ultimate international prize. But any GM is still likely to favor the players he knows best, which means this appointment might be very good news for two players in particular.

Jordan Binnington: Canada’s Goalie?

Right now, Jordan Binnington is in the middle of a resurgent season that has him looking much more like the netminder that rose from obscurity to steer the Blues to that 2019 Stanley Cup. His 15.6 Goals Saved Above Expected have him ranked fifth amongst all NHL goalies according to Money Puck and, critically, he is the top-ranked Canadian goalie on the list.

Over his career, Binnington has been a lightning rod and generated plenty of controversy. But if his performance on the ice continues at this level, it will be hard to argue his Olympic resume. Truth be told, Canada is not deep at goalie. Their best options other than Binnington include Adin Hill and Stuart Skinner, neither of whom are any more “elite” than the Blues’ starting netminder (though Hill has also won a Stanley Cup).

Armstrong is the only GM Binnington has had in his career, so the familiarity is certainly there. The options are thin enough at goaltender for Team Canada that any executive would have to consider the hot-tempered Richmond Hill, Ontario native. But Armstrong might be made of stern enough stuff to resist the immediate backlash he might receive from choosing Binnington as one of Canada’s netminders. Unless there is a major dropoff in his production, it feels likely that Armstrong will name Binnington one of the team’s top Olympics goalies.

Thomas As a Depth Center

Part of the argument for Binnington’s inclusion is Canada’s thin roster in net. The same argument cannot be made for center, where Canada is loaded with talent. They’ll have the aforementioned McDavid and MacKinnon, assuming good health for both, as well as Connor Bedard and other great-to-elite candidates. So why might Thomas have a spot?

Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While the relationship with Armstrong certainly might help, there has to be a serious case for Thomas already. He is one of the game’s best passers, a dangerous playmaker who is a threat to create goalscoring opportunities at every turn. With him on the ice feeding pucks to the likes of McDavid, MacKinnon and others, there will be a highlight reel brewing every time the Blues have the puck.

But with Armstrong at the helm, the likelihood of Thomas making the final roster skyrockets. Thomas is his franchise centerpiece at this point, and likely still will be in 2026. Whether it’s the best management decision or not, most GMs like players they know, and there will be few players Armstrong is more familiar with entering the 2026 cycle than Thomas. He is an elite player who might be in contention for the Team Canada roster without his GM in the driver’s seat. But with Armstrong at the helm, it seems very likely that Thomas — who is already a World Junior Championship gold medalist and a Stanley Cup winner — will have a chance to add even more gold to his CV at the tender age of 26.

Armstrong’s Greatest Challenge

Once upon a time, the GM job with Team Canada might seem like an easy one. But with the international competition hotter than ever, and players hungry after a 12-year hiatus, hockey’s “home” nation can’t expect a cakewalk in 2026. Armstrong will have to build the best roster possible to compete with real threats from the United States, Finland, Sweden, and others.