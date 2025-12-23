Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Capitals – 12/23/25

The New York Rangers take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (18-16-4) at CAPITALS (19-12-5)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MSG 2, SNP, SNO, SNE
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Vincent Trocheck — Gabe Perreault
Jonny Brodzinski — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh
Brennan Othmann — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Brett Berard, Conor Sheary
Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), J.T. Miller (upper body)
Status report
Miller was placed on Injured Reserve and is week to week after the forward sustained an upper-body injury in a 5-4 shootout win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. … Rempe and Perreault, who each missed a 2-1 loss to the Predators on Sunday because of illness, took part in the morning skate and coach Mike Sullivan said he anticipates them each being available. … Fox, a defenseman who hasn’t played since Nov. 29, took part in the morning skate in a non-contact jersey. … Berard, a forward, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League.
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson
Sonny Milano — Connor McMichael — Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Hendrix Lapierre
Injured: Ryan Leonard (shoulder, facial injuries), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
Leonard, a forward, could return after missing the past seven games. … Wilson (undisclosed) did not take part in the morning skate and will be a game-time decision.
