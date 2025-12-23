Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Capitals – 12/23/25

The New York Rangers take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (18-16-4) at CAPITALS (19-12-5)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MSG 2, SNP, SNO, SNE

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Vincent Trocheck — Gabe Perreault

Jonny Brodzinski — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh

Brennan Othmann — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy — Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Brett Berard, Conor Sheary

Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), J.T. Miller (upper body)

Status report

Miller was placed on Injured Reserve and is week to week after the forward sustained an upper-body injury in a 5-4 shootout win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. … Rempe and Perreault, who each missed a 2-1 loss to the Predators on Sunday because of illness, took part in the morning skate and coach Mike Sullivan said he anticipates them each being available. … Fox, a defenseman who hasn’t played since Nov. 29, took part in the morning skate in a non-contact jersey. … Berard, a forward, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League.

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano — Connor McMichael — Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Hendrix Lapierre

Injured: Ryan Leonard (shoulder, facial injuries), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Leonard, a forward, could return after missing the past seven games. … Wilson (undisclosed) did not take part in the morning skate and will be a game-time decision.

