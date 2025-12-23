Ethen Frank Is Becoming a Capitals’ Star

Ethen Frank, a 27-year-old forward, has been playing in most of the Washington Capitals’ games this season. He has made the lineup in 25 of 36 games so far, and has been a phenomenal addition to the roster. He really made a name for himself by having his second two-goal performance of the season in the team’s recent game against the Detroit Red Wings. The first multi-goal game came against the Montreal Canadiens in November.

This season with the team, Frank has primarily played on the third line in combination with Connor McMichael, Hendrix Lapierre, or Sonny Milano. While he is listed as a center, he has been finding himself on the wing more often, and it appears to be working in his favor.

Frank on the Bears

Frank was undrafted, but joined the Hershey Bears in the 2021-22 season after playing with Western Michigan University for five seasons. He played 57 games in his rookie season with the Bears, tallying a solid 49 points (30 goals, 19 assists). It was clear from the start that the Capitals organization had an impressive forward on their hands. He was named to the American Hockey League’s (AHL) all-rookie team in 2023.

In 2023-24, Frank played 64 games and scored 29 goals and 47 points. While his production was not quite as high as the previous season, his game was developing and maturing, and the Capitals decided to give him a chance and call him up to the NHL in 2024-25. He still played 35 games with the Bears that season, notching 20 goals and eight assists.

The forward was also a key piece to the Bears’ back-to-back Calder Cup Championships in 2023 and 2024. In 2023, he played 16 playoff games, scoring two goals and notching four assists. The following season was a standout — 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 18 games. Frank was, and still is, a goal-scorer.

Frank on the Capitals

Frank played just 24 games in his first round in Washington, as he split time between the Bears and the Capitals. In those games, he had seven points (four goals, three assists). His first NHL goal was scored against the Nashville Predators — the game-winner in the team’s 4-1 victory. It was clear that Frank needed more time to develop before he was ready to join the NHL full-time.

After more time in the AHL, Frank was called up to the Capitals once again this season, and he is beginning to prove that he belongs with the best of the best. This season, he already has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in just 25 games — a much more productive pace than he was at last season.

Per Elite Prospects, Frank is on pace to play 71 games and tally 37 points. However, if he continues to have multi-point performances akin to his showing against the Red Wings, that number could be much higher. He is extremely speedy, often surprising defenders and goaltenders with his skating abilities. He also finds creative ways to make plays and capitalizes on odd-man rushes, bouncing pucks, and holes in opposing defenses.

Ethen Frank, Washington Capitals (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

While he has traditionally been playing with McMichael, Lapierre, or Milano, head coach Spencer Carbery shook up the lines in Frank’s two-goal game. He played alongside Anthony Beauvillier and Nic Dowd, and the trio had impressive statistics.

During their collective 11:16 of ice time, the Capitals had nothing but positive differentials. The three were assets on shot attempts (plus-14), scoring chances (plus-9), and shots on goal (plus-8). They were also phenomenal defensively, not allowing the Red Wings a single shot on goal. While Frank was already a positive addition to the lineup, perhaps with this combination of players, he will be even more undeniable.

Carbery seems extremely happy with Frank’s performance. “[He is] stepping up big time for us, playing well, playing more minutes, playing an expanded role, and he’s earned every bit of that,” he said to the media. While Frank is, obviously, pleased with his recent performance, he did indicate that he needs to be more consistent in his production.

He said postgame, “I think the streaks [without points] have been a little too long for my liking. Playing really well, and then a couple weeks go by without any goals or points. Just being able to do that more, I think, can help the team.”

Should Frank be able to find that consistent production and perform at the elite level of offense that we have seen from him, he is a Capitals superstar in the making.