Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Bruins – 12/23/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Boston Bruins tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (19-12-5) at BRUINS (20-16-1)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Zack Bolduc
Juraj Slafkovsky — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Alexandre Texier — Phillip Danault — Josh Anderson
Sammy Blais — Joe Veleno — Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Lane Hutson — Adam Engstrom
Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Jacob Fowler
Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Jayden Struble, Owen Beck

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body), Jake Evans (lower body)

Status report

Danault is expected to make his Montreal debut after he was acquired from the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 19.

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic
Alex Steeves — Sean Kuraly — Marat Khusnutdinov

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke
Mason Lohrei – Vladislav Kolyachonok

Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Victor Soderstrom, Jeffrey Viel, Mikey Eyssimont

Injured: Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body), Jonathan Aspirot (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

Arvidsson will be a game-time decision, Bruins coach Marco Sturm said. … Aspirot has been skating, but won’t return until after the holiday break. … Kolyachonok will make his Bruins debut after being acquired off waivers from the Dallas Stars on Dec. 16. He’s expected to be on a defense pair with Lohrei.

