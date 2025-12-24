NHL Rumors: Danault Talks, War Over O’Reilly, & a Bruins Target

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Phillip Danault spoke with the media about his trade to the Montreal Canadiens. He had some interesting remarks about his final days in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, there could be a battle between two Central Division rivals over Ryan O’Reilly. Finally, is Kiefer Sherwood on the radar of the Boston Bruins? If so, what’s the potential hurdle holding up a trade?

Phillip Danault Has Honest Take About Final Days with Kings

Phil Danault spoke with the media on Tuesday about coming back to the Canadiens in a recent trade. He noted, “I have the impression that I never left…I’m happy to be here. There’s a good group of young players, with a bright future ahead of us.”

When it came to his final run with the Kings, it wasn’t pretty. He noted, “I felt like I had no purpose and that I couldn’t bring anything to the team with what I had. I felt helpless and not important. That’s how I felt at the end.”

Related: Dear Santa: Montreal Canadiens’ 2025 Christmas Wish List

The Canadiens are hoping that they made a smart bet by bringing Danault back. “Historically, he’s proven that he can provide offence but he’s never done that at the price of not doing the job defensively,” said head coach Martin St. Louis. He added, “He’s a guy, especially on the road, that you feel very comfortable in terms of matchups and whoever he’s on the ice against. We know he has an offensive game and he’s proven that. The more he gets comfortable with how we play collectively, he’s going to have opportunity to produce.”

Avalanche and Wild Both Interested in O’Reilly?

Ryan O’Reilly could become the focal point of a Central Division trade deadline battle if he’s made available. According to an article by The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston, both the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild are strong fits and among the most interested teams.

Nashville Predators center Ryan O’Reilly celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against the Vancouver Canucks (Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

Seeing as they project to be two teams battling it out all season, it might set up a potential bidding war with playoff implications. Minnesota views O’Reilly as a proven, culture-driving center who can win draws and solidify a thin middle, while Colorado offers a full-circle return to a Cup contender that drafted him.

With a reasonable cap hit and a high asking price, the stakes extend beyond addition — it may come down to blocking a rival.

Bruins Might Target Kiefer Sherwood

Johnston also projects the Boston Bruins to be a suitor for Kiefer Sherwood ahead of the trade deadline. He notes that he’s the quintessential Bruin: “big, fast, and tenacious on the forecheck.”

However, a trade wouldn’t be without its challenges. Johnston explains: