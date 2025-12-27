Projected Lineups for Senators vs Maple Leafs – 12/27/25

by

The Ottawa Senators take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (18-13-5) at MAPLE LEAFS (16-15-5)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, CITY, SNE, SNO, SNP

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux
Xavier Bourgault — Stephen Halliday — Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Jordan Spence
Nick Jensen — Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Kurtis MacDermid, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (broken foot), Tyler Kleven (lower body)

Status report

Bourgault will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Gilbert, a defenseman, was also recalled from Belleville but is not expected to play.

Latest for THW:

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Bobby McMann — Auston Matthews — Max Domi
Matias Maccelli — John Tavares — William Nylander
Dakota Joshua — Scott Laughton — Steven Lorentz
Mathew Knies — Nicolas Roy — Nicholas Robertson

Morgan Rielly — Philippe Myers
Jake McCabe — Troy Stecher
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Chris Tanev

Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Easton Cowan, Calle Jarnkrok, Henry Thrun, Simon Benoit

Injured: Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. … Cowan, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for a third straight game.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner