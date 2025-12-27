Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Devils – 12/27/25

The Washington Capitals take on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (19-13-5) at DEVILS (20-16-1)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN2
Capitals projected lineup
Connor McMichael — Justin Sourdif — Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson
Ryan Leonard — Nic Dowd — Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime — Hendrix Lapierre — Anthony Beauvillier
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Sonny Milano
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
Wilson (illness) and Sandin (upper body) each could return after missing a 7-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday.
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Arseny Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Connor Brown
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Brenden Dillon — Colton White
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko, Angus Crookshank
Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body)
Status report
The Devils will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-1 loss at the New York Islanders on Tuesday.
