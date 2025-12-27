Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Devils – 12/27/25

The Washington Capitals take on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (19-13-5) at DEVILS (20-16-1)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN2

Capitals projected lineup

Connor McMichael — Justin Sourdif — Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson

Ryan Leonard — Nic Dowd — Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime — Hendrix Lapierre — Anthony Beauvillier

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Sonny Milano

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Wilson (illness) and Sandin (upper body) each could return after missing a 7-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Arseny Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon — Colton White

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko, Angus Crookshank

Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body)

Status report

The Devils will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-1 loss at the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

