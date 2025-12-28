NHL Morning Recap – December 28, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the 13 NHL games that were played on Dec. 27, 2025. Which saw the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators in the Battle of Ontario. As well as the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers in the Battle of Alberta.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

RANGERS 2 at ISLANDERS 0

New York Islanders Scoring Summary

P1 0:58 – Anders Lee (10) – Unassisted

P3 19:43 – Simon Holmstrom (8) – Empty Net – Unassisted

LIGHTNING 4 at PANTHERS 2

Lightning Come Out on Top of Heated Bout with Panthers 4-2

Tampa Bay Lightning Scoring Summary

P1 13:05 – Jake Guentzel (18) from Anthony Cirelli (11), Maxwell Crozier (6)

P1 19:52 – Pontus Holmberg (5) from Yanni Gourde (8), Declan Carlile (2)

P2 2:31 – Nikita Kucherov (14) from Brayden Point (14), Gage Goncalves (6)

P3 19:04 – Kucherov (15) from Cirelli (12) – Empty Net

Florida Panthers Scoring Summary

P1 5:37 – Eetu Luostarinen (4) from Mackie Samoskevich (14), Evan Rodrigues (11)

P2 7:05 – Brad Marchand (21) from Sam Bennett (14), Sam Reinhart (20)

SENATORS 5 at MAPLE LEAFS 7

Maple Leafs Prevent Comeback, Defeat Senators 7-5

Toronto Maple Leafs Scoring Summary

P1 0:40 – William Nylander (14) from Auston Matthews (10), Matias Maccelli (7)

P1 14:42 – Matthew Knies (8) from Max Domi (11), Nicholas Robertson (9)

P2 3:28 – Bobby McMann (11) from Matthews (11), Domi (12)

P2 7:28 – Matthews (15) from Domi (13), Jake McCabe (13)

P2 8:32 – Robertson (7) from Knies (24), Nicolas Roy (9)

P3 5:53 – Knies (9) from Maccelli (8), Morgan Rielly (20)

P3 18:44 – John Tavares (15) – Empty Net – Unassisted

Ottawa Senators Scoring Summary

P1 17:50 – Nick Cousins (6) from Jordan Spence (11), Stephen Halliday (4)

P2 0:18 – Ridly Greig (4) from Claude Giroux (19)

P3 0:14 – Drake Batherson (15) from Dylan Cozens (18), Brady Tkachuk (11)

P3 5:07 – Tim Stutzle (19) from Fabian Zetterlund (8)

P3 9:18 – Spence (2) from Giroux (20), Halliday (5)

RED WINGS 2 at HURRICANES 5

Hurricanes Sit Alone Atop of Eastern Conference with 5-2 Win Over Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings Scoring Summary

P1 12:39 – Michael Rasmussen (5) from J.T. Compher (8)

P3 3:11 – Andrew Copp (4) from John Leonard (2), Axel Sandin-Pellikka (11)

Carolina Hurricanes Scoring Summary

P2 3:22 – Jackson Blake (11) from Shayne Gostisbehere (24)

P2 4:37 – Eric Robinson (9) from Sebastian Aho (20), Andrei Svechnikov (16)

P2 15:22 – Gostisbehere (4) from Jalen Chatfield (6), William Carrier (5)

P3 13:09 – Svechnikov (10) – Unassisted

P3 18:39 – Jordan Martinook (5) from Svechnikov (17), Gostisbehere (25) – Empty Net

CAPITALS 4 at DEVILS 3 – OT

Chychrun the OT Hero as Capitals Take Down Devils 4-3

Washington Capitals Scoring Summary

P1 19:59 – Aliaksei Protas (14) from Alex Ovechkin (18)

P2 17:33 – Anthony Beauvillier (7) from Protas (12)

P3 9:17 – Ovechkin (15) from Rasmus Sandin (9), Protas (13)

OT 4:06 – Jakob Chychrun (15) from Nic Dowd (6), Dylan Strome (21)

New Jersey Devils Scoring Summary

P2 4:56 – Jesper Bratt (7) from Nico Hischier (20), Stefan Noesen (4)

P3 7:00 – Bratt (8) – Unassisted

P3 7:32 – Cody Glass (7) from Connor Brown (7), Brenden Dillon (8)

BRUINS 1 at SABRES 4

Buffalo Sabres Scoring Summary

P2 1:39 – Ryan McLeod (7) from Jack Quinn (13), Mattias Samuelsson (11)

P2 3:12 – Peyton Krebs (2) from Tage Thompson (15), Samuelsson (12)

P2 7:54 – Samuelsson (6) from Quinn (14), Bowen Byram (10)

P3 19:46 – Josh Norris (5) – Empty Net from Krebs (11), Thompson (16)

Boston Bruins Scoring Summary

P1 11:56 – David Pastrnak (15) from Morgan Geekie (15)

WILD 4 at JETS 3 – OT

Minnesota Wild Scoring Summary

P1 18:29 – Matt Boldy (23) from Jared Spurgeon (7), Quinn Hughes (25)

P2 7:33 – Kirill Kaprizov (23) from Mats Zuccarello (13), Danila Yurov (9)

P3 19:38 – Zuccarello (3) from Kaprizov (22), Hughes (26)

OT 0:39 – Boldy (24) from Hughes (27), Kaprizov (23)

Winnipeg Jets Scoring Summary

P1 11:36 – Josh Morrissey (6) from Kyle Connor (27), Gabriel Vilardi (16)

P2 17:56 – Connor (18) from Mark Scheifele (27), Vilardi (17)

P2 19:57 – Scheifele (18) from Jonathan Toews (7)

BLACKHAWKS 4 at STARS 3 – SO

Chicago Blackhawks Scoring Summary

P1 3:20 – Tyler Bertuzzi (17) from Alex Vlasic (5), Landon Slaggert (1)

P2 10:37 – Jason Dickinson (4) from Artyom Levshunov (16)

P3 12:25 – Bertuzzi (18) from Connor Murphy (4), Vlasic (6)

Dallas Stars Scoring Summary

P1 11:31 – Nils Lundkvist (2) from Mikko Rantanen (38), Wyatt Johnston (23)

P2 11:32 – Justin Hryckowian (6) from Johnston (24), Rantanen (39)

P3 11:18 – Rantanen (15) from Johnston (25), Sam Steel (7)

Shootout Summary:

CHI: Ryan Donato – Goal

DAL: Duchene – Goal

CHI: Nick Lardis – Winner

PREDATORS 2 at BLUES 3

Schenn’s 700th Point, Buchnevich’s 2 Goals Send Blues to Victory Over Predators

St. Louis Blues Scoring Summary

P1 8:45 – Brayden Schenn (7) from Cam Fowler (13), Dalibor Dvorsky (3)

P1 18:14 – Pavel Buchnevich (6) from Robert Thomas (19)

P3 4:40 – Buchnevich (7) from Thomas (20), Philip Broberg (11)

Nashville Predators Scoring Summary

P1 11:41 – Tyson Jost (3) from Nicolas Hague (7)

P3 12:03 – Fedor Svechkov (2) from Erik Haula (15), Hague (8)

DUCKS 1 at KINGS 6

Los Angeles Kings Scoring Summary

P1 3:03 – Drew Doughty (3) from Quinton Byfield (16), Corey Perry (9)

P1 3:56 – Trevor Moore (5) from Brian Dumoulin (7), Cody Ceci (6)

P1 10:21 – Alex Laferriere (8) from Adrian Kempe (18), Anze Kopitar (12)

P1 19:02 – Byfield (5) from Brandt Clarke (12), Andrei Kuzmenko (5)

P3 4:24 – Laferriere (9) from Dumoulin (8), Kopitar (13)

P3 13:15 – Laferriere (10) from Clarke (13), Kopitar (14)

Anaheim Ducks Scoring Summary

P2 10:02 – Mason McTavish (9) from Beckett Sennecke (18), Mikael Granlund (9)

OILERS 2 at FLAMES 3

Calgary Flames Scoring Summary

P1 7:00 – Yegor Sharangovich (7) from Adam Klapka (5)

P2 3:28 – Ryan Lomberg (3), unassisted

P3 12:31 – Blake Coleman (11) from Mikael Backlund (14), Kevin Bahl (4)

Edmonton Oilers Scoring Summary

P1 8:36 – Evan Bouchard (7) from Leon Draisaitl (36), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (21)

P3 15:23 – Connor McDavid (24) from Zach Hyman (10), Bouchard (30)

AVALANCHE 6 at GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5 – SO

Vegas Golden Knights Scoring Summary

P1 2:43 – Alexander Holtz (1) from Noah Hanifin (10), Tomas Hertl (14)

P2 0:34 – Ivan Barbashev (12) from Mitch Marner (30)

P2 11:36 – Ben Hutton (5) from Holtz (1), Hanifin (11)

P2 12:05 – Brett Howden (7) from Reilly Smith (5), Jeremy Lauzon (5)

P3 16:00 – Colton Sissons (3) from Keegan Kolesar (6), Kaedan Korczak (6)

Colorado Avalanche Scoring Summary

P2 5:19 – Samuel Girard (3) from Sam Malinski (16), Valeri Nichushkin (14)

P2 10:27 – Martin Necas (17) from Malinski (17), Girard (7)

P3 3:52 – Necas (18) from Nathan MacKinnon (32)

P3 8:21 – MacKinnon (31) from Malinski (18), Gabriel Landeskog (13)

P3 18:03 – Artturi Lehkonen (14) from MacKinnon (33), Brock Nelson (12)

Shootout Summary:

COL: Necas – Goal

VGK: Marner – Goal

COL: MacKinnon – Winner

SHARKS 6 at CANUCKS 3

San Jose Sharks Scoring Summary

P1 6:11 – Ryan Reaves (3) from Barclay Goodrow (4), Vincent Iorio (2)

P1 7:55 – John Klingberg (9) from Macklin Celebrini (37)

P2 12:38 – William Eklund (9), unassisted

P3 4:47 – Igor Chernyshov (1) from Adam Gaudette (5), Dmitry Orlov (18)

P3 16:20 – Celebrini (20) from Chernyshov (4), Eklund (15)

P3 16:55 – Collin Graf (11) from Alexander Wennberg (17), Mario Ferraro (7) – Empty Net

Vancouver Canucks Scoring Summary

P1 10:04 – Linus Karlsson (8) from Conor Garland (14), Filip Hronek (19)

P3 0:36 – Marco Rossi (5) from Hronek (20), Garland (15)

P3 10:43 – Drew O’Connor (9), unassisted