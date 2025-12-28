Maple Leafs Prevent Comeback, Defeat Senators 7-5

The Toronto Maple Leafs hosted the Ottawa Senators in what would eventually become the highest-scoring game in the history of the Battle of Ontario. Both teams had a lot of offense going, poor goaltending, and many other defensive lapses, but the Maple Leafs were able to hang on.

Game Recap

Just 12 seconds into the game, Fabian Zetterlund took an interference penalty, sending the Maple Leafs to the power play right away. Both the Senators’ penalty kill and Maple Leafs’ power play have struggled a lot.

William Nylander got Toronto on the board just 40 seconds into the game with a nice play in front of Linus Ullmark, and the Maple Leafs were kicking off the game with a 1-0 lead.

Later in the period, after a slashing penalty to Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Knies was able to bury his slump-breaking eighth goal of the season, and this marked just the second time this season the Maple Leafs have scored multiple power play goals in a game, and they now had a 2-0 lead.

In the dying minutes of the period, Nick Cousins was able to win a deep board battle, sending the puck to Jordan Spence at the point. He then moved to the front of the net, tipped Spence’s shot, and buried it to cut the lead in half ahead of the first intermission.

Just 18 seconds into the second frame, the Senators had a controversial call go their way, but ultimately, the right one. As Ridly Greig was sprung on a breakaway, Philippe Myers initiated contact with Joseph Woll, and as the two slid into the crease, it was deemed that Myers was the only player at fault, and after a review, the goal stood. Tie game.

Bobby McMann was able to gather his 11th goal of the season, with assists coming from Max Domi and Auston Matthews. After a scramble in front of the net, Ullmark was unable to get a handle on the puck as it trickled in behind him, and McMann was able to tap in the loose puck. This was also McMann’s third goal in the last four games.

Ullmark, yet again, was unable to handle a rebound, and the Maple Leafs were able to regain their two-goal game. Matthews was able to get in on the scoring, earning his 15th of the season, and after having Leevi Merilianen enter the game, Nick Robertson was able to finish off a nice play with Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Dami, and quickly got to a 5-2 lead in the second period.

The rest of the second period was physical, but went without another goal.

The third period was chaos, with Drake Batherson starting the period with a goal 14 seconds in, and four minutes later Tim Stutzle got the Senators within one goal. Knies’ second goal of the game came less than a minute after, deflating the Senators for a bit.

Close to the halfway mark of the game, Spence was able to beat Joseph Woll, getting the game back to a one-goal difference at 6-5.

John Tavares was able to ice the game with just over a minute left, putting the puck into the empty cage to seal off the 7-5 win.

The Senators did a good job of sticking in the game, but the Maple Leafs showed enough resilience to not allow them to take the game.

The next time the Maple Leafs will be in action Dec. 28 as they visit the Detroit Red Wings, while the Senators head home and wait to host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 29.