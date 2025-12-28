USA Hangs On to Defeat Switzerland 2-1 in 2026 World Juniors

The second day of the 2026 World Junior Championship on Saturday, Dec. 27, saw USA take on Switzerland. It was Switzerland’s first game of the tournament, while USA looked to get their second straight win. Nicholas Kempf was in the net for the USA, while Christian Kirsch was in the net for Switzerland.

Related: 3 Takeways From USA’s 6-3 Win Over Germany at 2026 World Juniors

The first period went by scoreless, but in the second period USA opened it up with a goal early. Switzerland answered back, but so did USA to take the lead. They held the lead throughout the third period and took the win 2-1.

Game Recap

Despite strong chances for both sides, neither could get the puck in the net, and they went into the second period 0-0. Brodie Ziemer scored the first goal of the game for USA and put his team up 1-0. James Hagens and Will Horcoff assisted him.

There was a scary moment in the second period as Cole Hutson took a puck to the head and had to be stretchered off. Shortly after, Switzerland answered with a goal from Basille Sansonnens to tie it up 1-1.

Brodie Ziemer, USNTDP (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Joel Grossniklaus and Lars Steiner assisted him. USA answered back a couple of minutes later with a goal by Will Zellers to retake the lead. Cole McKinney tallied the lone assist. That was the final goal of the second and USA took the lead into the third. There was no scoring in the third period, and USA took the win 2-1.

USA will have Sunday, Dec. 28, off and return to action on Monday, Dec. 29, against Slovakia. Switzerland will be back on Sunday to take on Germany.