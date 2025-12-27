Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Golden Knights – 12/27/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (27-2-7) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (17-8-10)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Gabriel Landeskog — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Artturi Lehkonen — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Victor Olofsson — Ross Colton — Gavin Brindley
Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
Other than Wedgewood starting in goal, the Avalanche will dress the same lineup they used in a 1-0 victory against the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Danault Talks, War Over O’Reilly, & a Bruins Target
- NHL Morning Recap – December 24, 2025
- Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Avalanche – 12/23/25
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Mitch Marner — Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Holtz
Reilly Smith — Brett Howden — Branden Bowman
Brandon Saad — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb – Kaedan Korczak
Noah Hanifin — Ben Hutton
Jeremy Lauzon — Zach Whitecloud
Carter Hart
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt
Injured: Jack Eichel (undisclosed), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
The Golden Knights will go with the same lineup they used in a 7-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. … Vegas reassigned defenseman Dylan Coghlan to Henderson of the American Hockey League.
Latest for THW:
- Golden Knights Christmas Check-In: Forwards, Defenseman, Goaltending & More
- NHL Morning Recap – December 24, 2025
- Golden Knights Dominate Sharks in 7–2 Rout