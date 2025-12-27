Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Golden Knights – 12/27/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Gabriel Landeskog — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Artturi Lehkonen — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Victor Olofsson — Ross Colton — Gavin Brindley

Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

Other than Wedgewood starting in goal, the Avalanche will dress the same lineup they used in a 1-0 victory against the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday.

Latest for THW:

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Mitch Marner — Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Holtz

Reilly Smith — Brett Howden — Branden Bowman

Brandon Saad — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb – Kaedan Korczak

Noah Hanifin — Ben Hutton

Jeremy Lauzon — Zach Whitecloud

Carter Hart

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Jack Eichel (undisclosed), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights will go with the same lineup they used in a 7-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. … Vegas reassigned defenseman Dylan Coghlan to Henderson of the American Hockey League.

Latest for THW: