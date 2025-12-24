Golden Knights Christmas Check-In: Forwards, Defenseman, Goaltending & More

It’s hard to gauge where the Vegas Golden Knights stand at the Christmas mark of the season (or Christmas eve, Merry Christmas). Sure, they’re tied with the red hot Anaheim Ducks in the Pacific Division, but it doesn’t quite feel like their previous seasons of dominance in the regular season.

The past three seasons combined they’ve notched 309 points (or a season average of 103 points). But this season they’re on pace for somewhere between 98-102 points at a .61% win rate but despite the numbers backing the team, it doesn’t feel that way.

The signing of goaltender Carter Hart hasn’t helped quiet the noise, with heightened scrutiny following the team whenever he starts (more on that here). It’s hardly the root of their struggles, but it’s fair to wonder whether the surrounding attention has become a distraction.

Related: Vegas Golden Knights News & Rumors: Hart, Dorofeyev & More

Ten overtime and shootout losses before the calendar even turns to January have only compounded the issue. By Christmas Eve last season, they sat at 23-8-3 — seven points clear of where they stand now.

While the causes span the lineup, this break offers a chance to examine each position group as the NHL holiday pause arrives.

Forwards: Middle of the Pack

The forward group hasn’t quite matched the hype this season, or at least hasn’t been able to replicate the waves of success from last year. Leading the way is Jack Eichel.

The 29-year-old has racked up 41 points in 31 games — good for 15th in the NHL — proving he’s still the superstar the Golden Knights envisioned. Vegas will continue leaning on him down the stretch in 2026.

Not far behind is Tomáš Hertl, who has battled injuries and inconsistency since arriving in Vegas. Still, with 27 points in 34 games and approaching 35, the Golden Knights are getting a strong return from Hertl despite the setbacks.

Below are some other notable players:

Notable Players Player Stats Mitch Marner 38 points in 35 games Mark Stone 29 points in 19 games Pavel Dorofeyev 25 points in 35 games Ivan Barbashev 27 points in 35 games

The Golden Knights as a team rank 18th for goals for per game (3.03) which is a major fall off from their top-five finish last season.

Where the season goes from here remains to be seen, but for now, the Golden Knights are navigating a mix of mediocrity and flashes of above-average play.

Defensemen: Standing Strong (for now)

This offseason, the Golden Knights’ blue line was turned upside down when Alex Pietrangelo landed on LTIR. What followed was a domino effect: Shea Theodore was elevated to the No. 1 role, prompting questions about whether his defensive game could handle that level of responsibility.

Ironically, Theodore was just on LTIR yesterday, Dec. 23, and now the Golden Knights for the time being are going to be short handed.

Beyond Theodore, the Golden Knights’ defense has offered little in the way of offense. Noah Hanifin leads the group with 10 points, followed by Ben Hutton with nine.

Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Scoring from the blue line has been scarce this season. While the team has managed so far, the contrast with last year is stark — Pietrangelo not only led defensively but also drove significant offensive production.

It remains to be seen what 2026 holds — a healthier defensive corps could help steady the ship, and shoring up the goaltending could make a significant impact for Vegas as well.

Goaltenders Up and Down Through Christmas

Injuries, injuries, injuries, the most beloved part of the game of hockey. Just kidding. Man, the Golden Knights through Christmas have been wrecked with injuries in the crease.

So far, four goalies have suited up, including Hart, Adin Hill (who hasn’t played since Oct. 20), Carl Lindbom and Akira Schmid.

Below are the statistics for each goalie so far this season.

Golden Knights 2025-26 Goaltenders Goaltender Stats Carter Hart 3-1-2, .903 and 2.56 GAA (6 GP) Adin Hill 1-0-2, .888 and 2.73 GAA (5 GP) Carl Lindbom 1-4-2, .870 and 3.14 GAA (7 GP) Akria Schmid 11-3-4, .896 and 2.48 GAA (18 GP)

Hill hasn’t played in over two months and remains week-to-week, with a mid-to-late January return looking most likely. Beyond that, things get more complicated.

Schmid has shouldered the bulk of the workload this season, while Lindbom has filled in sporadically. Hart, who signed with Vegas in October, has shown promise in his first starts back in the NHL since his time with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2024.

A fully healthy tandem of Hill and Hart is yet to be seen, but if both perform at the levels they’ve shown in the past, Vegas could boast one of the league’s top goaltending duos — health will be the key factor for the remainder of the season.

Outside Las Vegas: