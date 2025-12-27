Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Canucks – 12/27/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (17-17-3) at CANUCKS (15-18-3)

10 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, SNP, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Igor Chernyshov

Collin Graf — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner — Ty Dellandrea — Adam Gaudette

Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro — Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson — Vincent Iorio

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Nick Leddy

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)

Status report

Eklund moves up to the top line in place of Graf, who goes to the second line. … Leddy, a defenseman, will be a scratch for the fourth time in five games with Iorio back in the lineup after one game as a scratch.

Latest for THW:

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Kiefer Sherwood

Jake DeBrusk — Marco Rossi — Brock Boeser

Drew O’Connor — David Kampf — Conor Garland

Liam Ohgren — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson

Marcus Pettersson — Filip Hronek

Zeev Buium — Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson — Tom Willander

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: P.O Joseph, Aatu Raty, Nils Hoglander

Injured: Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Pettersson, the forward, returns after missing eight games with an upper-body injury that has kept him out since Dec. 5. … Chytil, a forward, skated in a noncontact jersey with the Canucks for the first time since being injured on Oct. 19, but there is no timeline for his return.

Latest for THW: