Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Canucks – 12/27/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others. 

SHARKS (17-17-3) at CANUCKS (15-18-3)

10 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, SNP, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Igor Chernyshov
Collin Graf — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Jeff Skinner — Ty Dellandrea — Adam Gaudette
Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro — Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson — Vincent Iorio

Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Nick Leddy

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)

Status report

Eklund moves up to the top line in place of Graf, who goes to the second line. … Leddy, a defenseman, will be a scratch for the fourth time in five games with Iorio back in the lineup after one game as a scratch.

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Kiefer Sherwood
Jake DeBrusk — Marco Rossi — Brock Boeser
Drew O’Connor — David Kampf — Conor Garland
Liam Ohgren — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson

Marcus Pettersson — Filip Hronek
Zeev Buium — Tyler Myers
Elias Pettersson — Tom Willander

Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: P.O Joseph, Aatu Raty, Nils Hoglander

Injured: Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Pettersson, the forward, returns after missing eight games with an upper-body injury that has kept him out since Dec. 5. … Chytil, a forward, skated in a noncontact jersey with the Canucks for the first time since being injured on Oct. 19, but there is no timeline for his return.

