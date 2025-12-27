How this Golden Knights Team Compares to Past Seasons at the Christmas Break

As the Christmas break ends, the Vegas Golden Knights once again find themselves in familiar territory: firmly in the playoff picture, but not without questions. Around this time, the team’s position in the standings has typically offered clues about where a season is headed. By comparing this season’s Golden Knights to their previous profiles, we can better understand what tends to carry over (and what doesn’t) once the stretch run begins.

Where Are the Golden Knights So Far?

At this point in the season, the Golden Knights sit comfortably atop the Pacific Division with 44 points (tied with the Anaheim Ducks), backed by solid albeit unspectacular underlying stats. The team has maintained a comfortable goal differential and remains one of the league’s better five-on-five teams in terms of shot quality. Per Natural Stat Trick, the Golden Knights are seventh in expected goal percentage (xGF%) (52.83%).

From an analytics perspective, MoneyPuck paints a similar picture. The Golden Knights also rank in the top five in expected goal share, indicating that their record is sustainable and not a “fluke”. No surprises here. This metric suggests they are consistently spending more time in control than chasing games, especially against Western Conference opponents.

The Golden Knights also rank in the upper echelon when it comes to special teams. Per Hockey Reference, they are in the top six in power-play percentage (25.9%) and are 12th on the penalty kill (81.4%). They have above-average scoring depth and a defensive structure that limits high-danger chances. While they may not be dominating the conference the way they have in some past seasons, their statistical foundation resembles teams that have made deep postseason runs rather than early exits.

Where Were the Golden Knights in Seasons Past?

Below is how the Golden Knights stood around the midseason/holiday point in each season, followed by how those seasons ultimately ended.

Season Record Points Point % Goal Diff. Div. Rank Conf. Rank Finish 2017-18 23-9-2 48 .706 +19 1st 1st Stanley Cup Final 2018-19 20-15-4 44 .564 +5 4th 7th First round 2019-20 20-14-6 46 .575 +1 1st 6th Conference Final 2021-22 20-12-0 40 .625 +13 3rd 7th Missed playoffs 2022-23 24-11-1 47 .681 +19 1st 1st Stanley Cup Champions 2023-24 21-9-5 47 .671 +23 3rd 5th First round 2024-25 23-8-3 49 .721 +24 1st 1st Second round 2025-26 17-8-10 44 .629 +9 1st 4th TBD

*The 2020-21 NHL season started in January due to the COVID-19 pandemic

What Trends Stand Out?

On paper, the Golden Knights are struggling at this point compared to their history. They may be first in the Pacific, but their .629 point percentage is their lowest since the 2021-22 season, which is the franchise’s lowest point. A plus-9 goal differential is also their third-worst output. History also shows that a strong midseason positioning is a boon for playoff success, but it is not a guarantee.

Some samples here also caution against making too many assumptions. The 2019-20 and 2023-24 teams both carried solid records into the second half but experienced very different playoff outcomes. The current Golden Knights fall somewhere in the middle here, and their postseason success will still hinge on health, matchup quality, and special teams performance. The Golden Knights, as always, are once again battling numerous injuries.

Still, this current team looks more stable. They are not chasing the standings and not masking problems with thin margins. Goaltending could improve, as could doing better in extra time. The Golden Knights’ 17 wins are their fewest at this point. But so are eight regulation losses. The team still has plenty to improve on, especially with the division becoming more competitive. But Golden Knights fans have nothing too serious to worry about.

What To Look Forward To

Taken in full, the Golden Knights’ current position suggests optimism, especially in light of the adversity. History shows that when they reach this stage with elite divisional standing, a strong point percentage, and a healthy goal differential, the second half tends to be about refinement.

We’ve seen this movie before: when the Golden Knights are healthy and getting reliable goaltending, they’re tough to deal with. As the lineup fills out and if Adin Hill can stabilize things in net, there’s every reason to think this team can look even better down the stretch.