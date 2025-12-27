Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Flames – 12/27/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (19-13-6) at FLAMES (15-18-4)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNW
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic
Andrew Mangiapane — Adam Henrique — Matthew Savoie
Max Jones — Trent Frederic — Mattias Janmark
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Alec Regula
Spencer Stastney — Ty Emberson
Connor Ingram
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Riley Stillman
Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jake Walman (undisclosed)
Status report
The Oilers will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-1 win against the Flames on Tuesday, including starting Ingram in net for the third straight game. … David Tomasek, a forward, will be placed on waivers by Edmonton for purposes of contract termination Sunday.
Latest for THW:
- Oilers GM Stan Bowman Has Done a Great Job Replenishing the Prospect Pool
- Tristan Jarry’s Injury Is a Blessing in Disguise for the Oilers
- Oilers Need a Third-Line Centre
Flames projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato
Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov — Mackenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley — Hunter Brzustewicz
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: John Beecher, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Status report
Kirkland, who has not played since Nov. 1, will enter the lineup for Beecher, a forward.
Latest for THW:
- Revisiting the Flames’ Lindholm & Hanifin Trade
- 7 Cool Things About Jarome Iginla: Calgary Flames Hall of Famer
- NHL Morning Recap – December 24, 2025