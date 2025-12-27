Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Flames – 12/27/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (19-13-6) at FLAMES (15-18-4)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNW

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic

Andrew Mangiapane — Adam Henrique — Matthew Savoie

Max Jones — Trent Frederic — Mattias Janmark

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Alec Regula

Spencer Stastney — Ty Emberson

Connor Ingram

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Riley Stillman

Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Status report

The Oilers will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-1 win against the Flames on Tuesday, including starting Ingram in net for the third straight game. … David Tomasek, a forward, will be placed on waivers by Edmonton for purposes of contract termination Sunday.

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato

Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov — Mackenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley — Hunter Brzustewicz

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: John Beecher, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Status report

Kirkland, who has not played since Nov. 1, will enter the lineup for Beecher, a forward.

