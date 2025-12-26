Oilers Need a Third-Line Centre

The Edmonton Oilers should be in the market for a third-line centre before the 2026 Trade Deadline. They are still struggling to find offensive production from the bottom six, and that must change.

The best teams in the league have an elite top six, so there isn’t much separation come playoff time. They usually cancel each other out, making the third line extremely valuable. In the Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers’ third line vastly outperformed the Oilers, and that was ultimately the difference. Their depth players stepped up in crucial moments, while Edmonton’s didn’t.

The bottom six require a spark. Therefore, a third-line centre should be on general manager Stan Bowman’s shopping list. While they have options internally, they need to find an upgrade and someone who’s comfortable playing that role.

Adam Henrique Should Have a Lesser Role

Adam Henrique has primarily been the third-line centre since he was acquired from the Anaheim Ducks ahead of the 2024 Trade Deadline. He was a fine addition and has played an important role on the penalty kill. However, he’s an aging forward who doesn’t provide much offence, and on nights where the big guns are quiet, they need more production from him.

The 35-year-old veteran had 12 goals and 27 points in 81 games last season, and is on pace for even fewer this season. In 38 games, he has a measly two goals and nine points. He hasn’t scored in 30 games, and has been pointless for his last 10 games. For a third-line centre, those offensive numbers are putrid and frankly unacceptable.

At this point in his career, maybe it’s time for him to take a lesser role as the fourth-line centre. He’s not a play driver and doesn’t get to the dangerous areas. Therefore, he doesn’t generate enough around the net, and neither do his linemates. While he’s a smart player, he doesn’t have the speed to keep up. His age is catching up to him, and he’s regressing significantly.

Henrique is in the final year of his contract that carries a $3 million cap hit. Unfortunately, he has a full no movement clause, and ideally, he would waive it, but that seems unlikely. The Oilers could use that extra money for an upgrade, rather than have a $3 million fourth-line centre. However, it looks like Henrique will remain an Oiler for the remainder of the season, and if that’s the case, they need to either move him to the wing or to the fourth line.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Is Better on the Top Line

While Ryan Nugent-Hopkins could slide in as the third-line centre like he has in the past, he’s better on the first line. The chemistry he has developed with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman on the top line is undeniable.

May 23, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA;Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) reacts after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars in the first period for game two of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Nugent-Hopkins is a great complementary piece, but he’s not a play driver at this point in his career. The longest tenured Oiler is having a fantastic season, with 11 goals and 31 points in 29 games. While the bottom six could use that production, you can’t disrupt what’s working. The old saying goes “if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it”, so he should remain on the top line; that trio has been phenomenal together, so there’s no point in separating them.

Nugent-Hopkins is at his best when playing with elite skill, and he won’t have that on the third line. Plus, he’s more impactful as a winger than a centre. That’s why the Oilers must acquire an impactful centre before the deadline — so Nugent-Hopkins can stay on the top line. If he gets removed from the first line, who will replace him on McDavid’s wing? It’s cheaper to acquire a bottom-six centre than a top-line winger.

