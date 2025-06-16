Oilers Depth Is Disappearing Against Panthers

The first three rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs were proof that this Edmonton Oilers team isn’t the same as the previous ones that struggled in the playoffs. They could win with defence, great goaltending, and most importantly, depth. The Oilers weren’t just Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl leading the way and carrying dead weight.

Related: Panthers Show the Power of Poise Against the Oilers

Then the Oilers ran into the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final. The depth, which gave them an edge until now, has been nonexistent through five games. They still have the players in place to flip this series and both force a Game 7 and win it on their home ice, but the Panthers have done a great job exposing their shortcomings, notably on their bottom six lines.

Oilers’ Bottom-Six Has Yet to Make an Impact

McDavid, Draisaitl, and Corey Perry have eight goals and 11 assists in this series. The rest of the forward unit has four goals and eight assists. At times, the Oilers feel like a one-line team because, frankly, they are, and it’s allowed the Panthers to shut down McDavid and force the other skaters to beat them. Draisaitl has, with four goals, including both game winners in overtime, but the rest of the forwards haven’t.

Evander Kane was a key part of the offence in the first three rounds. He scored five goals and added six assists to become a pivotal top-six winger. He entered this series as an X-factor, one of the power forwards who could keep Matthew Tkachuk and the Panthers’ physicality in check. Kane only has one goal and has otherwise been a liability in this series. He’s just one of the many examples of role players who have disappeared so far.

The credit goes to the Panthers and their defence for eliminating the Oilers’ forward depth. Moreover, goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is having a great series with a .912 save percentage (SV%) on 181 shots. That said, a goal or two from the bottom six on the Oilers changes the complexion of this series, and they haven’t gotten that.

Oilers’ Defence Is Exposed By the Panthers’ Forwards

The Oilers made it to the Final with a defence that played well, regardless of which pairing was on the ice, as all three stepped up. Better yet, they were playing well even with Mattias Ekholm out of the lineup with an injury. When Ekholm returned, the expectation was for the unit to only play better.

This was, after all, a group that shut down the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars with Darnell Nurse playing his best hockey. John Klingberg and Brett Kulak turned back the clock and were playing their best defence. Jake Walman looked like a great trade deadline addition, a skater who rounded out the unit.

Jun 12, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) celebrates scoring against Florida Panthers during the second period in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

In this series, the Panthers came at the defence in waves, and the Oilers have had no answers. It’s why Brad Marchand has six goals in five games and notably put Walman in a blender with his second goal in Game 5. Marchand is playing at an elite level on the third line while Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart, who have eight goals, have worn down the Oilers from the top six.

The Oilers have also seen the defence do nothing offensively. Aside from Evan Bouchard and Ekholm, who have two goals and nine assists, the unit hasn’t made an impact on the offensive end, with only two goals and four assists from the other defencemen. With the Oilers facing elimination, it might be too late to lean on the depth, and Bouchard will see more ice time as he can add that scoring presence while helping out defensively.

Zach Hyman’s Absence Is Felt

An underlying question heading into the Final was how the Oilers would replace Zach Hyman. The winger scored five goals and added six assists in 15 playoff games, making him a key part of the top line. He suffered a season-ending injury in the Western Conference Final, and his absence has been noticeable in this series.

Losing Hyman affects the entire lineup. The Oilers are forced to move either Draisaitl or Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to McDavid’s line to make it a potent one. It’s by default, hurt the second line, which needs a Draisaitl or Nugent-Hopkins replacement from the bottom six. All in all, it leaves the bottom six depleted and the Oilers with a top-heavy offence.

To Win Series, Oilers Need a Spark From the Depth

The Oilers head to Game 6 with the Stanley Cup in the building. They’ll need their best two performances of the season to win this series, and it starts with the star power leading the way. They’ll also need at least a goal or two from the bottom six. Trent Frederic was acquired at the trade deadline for the playoffs, and now is the time for him to deliver. Kasperi Kapanen has become a household name in the playoffs, and a goal from him can go a long way.

The other key is stopping Marchand and the Panthers’ third line. The Panthers have a great top six, and the Oilers are focused on limiting it, but the third line is where the open looks are, and it’s why Marchand has taken over this series. The on-ice factor, in particular for the Oilers, is to clean up the loose pucks near the net, which is where many of the goals are coming from.

This isn’t the first time the Oilers have had their backs to the wall. They came back from down 3-0 in the Final last year only to come up short in Game 7, and this season, they’ve battled back against the Kings and in both Game 1 and Game 4 to win in overtime. The question is if the Oilers have enough in the tank to seal the deal, something the Panthers clearly have, but it’s unclear if they do. If they are going to win this series, they’ll need their depth to play a role in it.