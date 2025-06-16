Blackhawks’ News & Rumors: Minor Trade, Olympic Hopefuls, Toews’ Destinations & More

The Chicago Blackhawks, like the rest of the NHL, are gearing up for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft at the end of the month (June 27 and 28) and the start of free agency on July 1. All is a tad bit quiet on the Western front…but wait! I tell you, the more I delve into this hockey gig, the more I realize there’s almost never a dull moment, even in the offseason. Let’s get to some of the latest surrounding the Blackhawks at the mid-way point of June.

Blackhawks’ Trade News: Soderstrom for Mast

The Blackhawks made their first trade of the offseason on Friday night (June 13), but it was a relatively minor transaction in the big scheme of things. Chicago traded the rights of defenseman Victor Soderstrom to the Boston Bruins, while receiving defenseman Ryan Mast and a 2025 seventh round draft pick in return.

If you recall, Soderstrom was part of the package back in March where the Blackhawks acquired him, forward Aku Raty and defenseman Shea Weber from the Utah Mammoth. The idea here was to take on Weber’s dead-weight contract to help them reach the cap floor. The other names just appeared to throw-ins, although Raty played in 15 regular season and two playoff games for the Rockford IceHogs last season.

Soderstrom was actually selected eleventh overall in the 2019 draft by the Arizona Coyotes (now the Mammoth). The now 24-year-old played in 53 games over four seasons for the Coyotes before electing to return to his native Sweden, where he played in the Swedish Hockey League last season.

Defenseman Victor Soderstrom, shown here with the Arizona Coyotes. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Some were thinking Soderstrom might crack the Blackhawks roster next season, but with the emergence of young D-men Kevin Korchinski, Artyom Levshunov and Sam Rinzel it seemed unlikely Soderstrom was in the plans. As it turns out, the Bruins signed the Swedish defenseman to a one-year, two-way contract the very next day (June 14). They are in need of a right-handed defenseman now that they traded Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs in March. (from ‘Blackhawks trade defenseman Victor Soderstrom’s rights to Bruins for prospect, pick’, The AthleticCHI – 6/13/2025)

Mast is a 6-foot-5, 221-pound defensive prospect that was drafted by the Bruins in the 2021 Draft, selected in the sixth round (181st overall). In the last two seasons, he’s suited up for Boston’s affiliates the Providence Bruins (AHL) for 44 games and the Maine Mariners (ECHL) for 54 games (47 regular season and seven playoff games).

Related – Blackhawks Assistant Coach Michael Peca Can Improve Forwards’ Defensive Abilities

I would assume Mast will be Rockford-bound for the organization this upcoming season. But the IceHogs could certainly use the depth on their blue line. Mast would be one of their larger defenseman; newly signed Taige Harding is 6-foot-7 and Louis Crevier is 6-foot-8 (a restricted free agent that might not be re-signed).

Nazar & Vlasic Hoping for an Olympic Invite

As we know, both forward Frank Nazar and defenseman Alex Vlasic participated in the 2025 World Championships, where Team USA brought home the gold medal for the first time in 92 years. Nazar, especially, set the zone as an integral part of team with six goals (to lead the team) and 12 points (to tie the team high) in 10 games played.

Blackhawks’ young forward Frank Nazar had a great tournament at the 2025 World Championships in May. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michael Russo of The Athletic wrote about how Nazar is expected to be invited to the 2026 Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 11 through Feb. 22 in Italy. He also indicated Vlasic could be in consideration, depending on whether he gets off to a good start in the 2025-26 season with the Blackhawks.

Related – Blackhawks’ Nazar & Vlasic Building Confidence Amid Success at World Championships

Former Blackhawk and current Florida Panther Seth Jones was mentioned as an option on defense for the Olympics, especially with his strong playoff performance with the Panthers. Wouldn’t that be something is Vlasic and Jones were reunited as a defensive pairing at the Olympics?! (from ‘U.S. Olympic hockey: Projecting the men’s First 6, stock watch on the rest of the roster’, The Athletic – 6/12/2025)

Does Bedard Have an Olympic Shot With Team Canada?

Unlike Nazar and Vlasic, young Blackhawks’ superstar Connor Bedard choose not to attend the Worlds. After what he considered a mediocre 2024-25 campaign for himself, the 2023 first overall draft pick wanted instead to focus on his offseason training. Blackhawks’ general manager Kyle Davidson recently commended Bedard for what he thought was a very mature decision.

And then with Connor, I think it was just how he wanted to run the process of his offseason. It’s been a really busy couple of years for him, and I think taking a step back, getting some rest was a really mature decision to then attack his offseason with full energy and really kind of go into the summer with some sense of rest and recovery. (from ‘Blackhawks’ Frank Nazar hopes to parlay Worlds performance into NHL season, Olympics’, The AthleticCHI – 6/13/2025)

But could this hurt his shot at the Olympics? Possibly. Chris Johnston of the Athletic wrote about how Team Canada could be shaping up. He mentioned it might be hard for some of the younger players to crack a pretty stacked Canadian roster. However, Johnston indicated Macklin Celebrini, who was drafted first overall the year after Bedard (2024), could potentially get the call after an impressive rookie season and Worlds’ outing. (from ‘Canada Olympic hockey: Projecting the Men’s First 6, big questions about the rest of the roster’, The Athletic, 6/12/25)

Chicago Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard didn’t attend the World Championships but still is hopeful to be invited to the Olympics. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

That said, it’s not out of the question for Bedard to be considered. But a lot like with Vlasic, Bedard would need to have a hot start to his 2025-26 season. Just another reason to root for the Blackhawks’ (especially Bedard, Nazar and Vlasic) to come out flying in October!

Related – Blackhawks’ Bedard & Blashill Coming Together at Just the Right Time

Canada and the United States will be revealing the first six players on their roster as early as Monday, June 16. But the complete Olympic rosters aren’t due until Dec. 31. The Blackhawks’ young stars will have plenty of time to impress!

Toews & Kane to Reunite Again?!

I reported a little over a week ago that Jonathan Toews is interested in making a comeback after almost three years not playing due to health issues. We learned this week from hockey insider Elliotte Friedman that a few top teams in the running for Toews are the Winnipeg Jets, the Colorado Avalanche and perhaps the Tampa Bay Lightning. But what do you all think about this scenario?!

Could Jonathan Toews & Patrick Kane Reunite In Toronto? | SDP https://t.co/Bu0OQoe1Kg — Steve “Dangle” Glynn (@Steve_Dangle) June 14, 2025

As much as we’d love to see Toews and Kane together again, I just don’t see this happening. Yes, Kane is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. But my colleague Devin Little, who covers the Detroit Red Wings, says both general manager Steve Yzerman and Kane himself have stated an interest in him staying in Detroit. He’s expecting the two parties to come to terms on a contract at some point this month. On top of that, Kane has always played in the United States (the Blackhawks and the Red Wings). Who says the U.S.-born player would want to change that at 36 years of age?

Besides, Toews might be a former top-six center, but there’s absolutely no guarantee he can be that again. Especially at his age and with all his time off. He and Kane, if on the same team, would likely not be on the same line together. We also don’t know if Toews has any interest in playing in Toronto.

Former Chicago Blackhawks’ captain Jonathan Toews is looking to return to the NHL in the upcoming 2025-26 season. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Lovely idea, but not much reality to it.

Vlasic Gets a Cookie!

For those of you who follow me on a regular basis, you know I always like to end things on a fun note. I came across this clip from a recent CHGO show, where Jay Zawaski and Mario Tirabassi hosted one of the up-and-coming core members of the Blackhawks, defenseman Vlasic. Check it out.

Gave me cookie, got you cookie pic.twitter.com/I2SDH2rnS6 — CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) June 14, 2025

I had forgotten Vlasic had celiac disease and must eat gluten-free. It’s presents just another obstacle for many people to deal with, including professional athletes. Thankfully, the Blackhawks always accommodate with a gluten-free option for all their meals. But it still must be hard to pass on some of the other goodies Vlasic’s teammates get to eat right in front of him. At least he can always tap into Mario’s stash!

Related – 3 Reasons the Blackhawks Should Avoid Mitch Marner in Free Agency

That’s all for this installment of Blackhawks’ News and Rumors! Be sure to keep it here at The Hockey Writers for all the latest news, rumors and updates. As mentioned above, things are about to pick up again with the draft and free agency right around the corner.

Never a dull moment!