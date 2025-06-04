Blackhawks Notebook: Catching Up on Coaching, Toews, Levshunov, Arena Expansion

It’s the beginning of June and the big news surrounding the Chicago Blackhawks is that they finalized their coaching staff. Let’s learn about new assistant coach Mike Vellucci, why Anders Sorensen stayed on with the Blackhawks and where former head coach Luke Richardson might be headed. Plus, I’ve got some thoughts on Blackhawks’ legend Jonathan Toews, young defenseman Artyom Levshunov and updates on the renovations of Fifth Third Arena as I empty out my latest notebook.

Blackhawks’ Coaching Staff in Place

The Blackhawks announced the completion of their coaching staff on Monday (June 2), with the addition of Mike Vellucci as the final member of new head coach Jeff Blashill’s staff.

Said Blashill on the addition of Vellucci,

I’m looking forward to working alongside Mike who has excelled behind the bench at every level, as both a head and assistant coach. Serving as an assistant coach at the World Championship this summer and winning a gold medal for our country alongside Frank Nazar and Alex Vlasic will bring such valuable experience to this group. That kind of championship-caliber background only makes our team better and I’m excited to get to work.

The 58-year-old also worked as an assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Penguins for the last five seasons. Previous stops for Vellucci include general manager and head coach of the Penguins’ AHL affiliate, the Carolina Hurricanes as a Assistant GM and Director of Hockey Operations, and head coach of the Hurricane’s AHL affiliate. Furthermore, Vellucci was originally drafted by the Hartford Whalers in the 1984 NHL Draft, and he enjoyed a career as a defenseman in two NHL games, but mostly for the AHL Binghamton Whalers and the International Hockey League (IHL).

Vellucci will oversee the Blackhawks’ defensemen, one of which (Alex Vlasic) he’s already quite familiar with from his time with Team USA at the recent Worlds.

As previously noted, former interim head coach Anders Sorensen will remain with the Blackhawks as an assistant coach, (more on this below). Michael Peca comes with 14 years of NHL experience, and won two Selke Trophy’s for best defensive forward in his career. He most recently served as an assistant coach for the New York Rangers. Peca will work with the forwards.

Goaltending coach Jimmy Waite and assistant video coaches Matt Meacham and Adam Gill will remain on staff for the Blackhawks.

Why Sorensen Stayed With the Blackhawks

When the Blackhawks announced Sorensen would be staying on as an assistant coach under Blashill, many thought that would be awkward and it wouldn’t work out. But Blashill indicated the two are close friends, and he felt Sorensen could provide some continuity because of his existing relationships with the players.

It appears Blashill might have been stretching the truth a little by saying they are close friends, but it turns out they crossed paths early in their careers, when Blashill was coaching at Miami of Ohio and Sorensen with the Chicago Mission. The two always hooked up at the annual Notre Dame coaching clinic, where they picked each other’s brains about coaching techniques. Said Sorensen, “He made me think about different things. That’s something I really value.” (from ‘Why Anders Sorensen chose to stay with the Blackhawks after Jeff Blashill took his job’, The AthleticCHI – 6/2/2025)

Anders Sorensen will stay with the Chicago Blackhawks in an assistant coaching role. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

When Sorensen heard Blashill was chosen over him, he was obviously a little disappointed. But the two of them got to talking again, and they jointly decided he should stay. Sorensen’s reasoning for his decision is quite telling.

You know, I had a really strong belief in this group of players that we had, that we acquired, obviously, a lot through the draft. These young players, I’ve seen them throughout the year in Rockford and Chicago, I really believed in this group of players. This made my decision to stay on board obviously a lot easier as well. I want to help see this through.

Many criticized Sorensen last season when the Blackhawks were doing a lot of losing. And it’s true he might not be head coach material, at least not yet. But like Blackhawks’ captain Nick Foligno said, “He jumped into a pretty tough situation and steadied the waters to some degree. I’m excited about him having that opportunity to now have a full summer to prepare to be an NHL coach. I’m thrilled that he’s back.”

Sorensen has a relationship with the players and can be integral in getting the rest of the coaching staff up to speed. They’ll essentially already be a couple of steps ahead, instead of starting from scratch. This could help the team continue the momentum they started at the end of the 2024-25 season (4-1-1 in the last six games). We all know getting off on the right foot could be very valuable, especially with such a young team.

Luke Richardson Headed to Philadelphia?

While we’re on the subject of coaches, did anyone ever wonder what happened to former Blackhawks’ head coach Luke Richardson? He pretty much fell off the map when he was fired in early Dec. of 2024, after the Blackhawks had a dismal 8-16-2 start to the 2024-25 campaign.

Luke Richardson, former head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

But many people, this writer included, felt like Richardson was a scapegoat of sorts. Sure, he wasn’t able to get Connor Bedard’s production going, and his more conservative defense-first structure wasn’t helping. But the acquisitions general manager Kyle Davidson brought in during the offseason weren’t exactly pulling their weight. Besides a slight new coach bump, the Blackhawks didn’t fare much better under Sorensen for the better part of his tenure as interim head coach.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period wrote that Richardson did interview for some of the recent head coaching positions out there. Although it appears he’s now currently in consideration as an assistant under Rich Tocchet with the Philadelphia Flyers. Tocchet was recently hired by the Flyers after three seasons as bench boss with the Vancouver Canucks.

I feel like it’s a forgone conclusion Richardson will eventually get another shot in the NHL as a head coach. The 56-year-old has nine years of experience as an assistant coach, with the Ottawa Senators, the New York Islanders and the Montreal Canadiens combined. He also was the head coach of the AHL Binghamton Senators from 2012-2016. The Ontario native was not put into the best position to succeed in his two-plus seasons in Chicago, considering they were in a full-blown tear down and rebuild.

Just like Blashill is now getting his second stint as a head coach with the Blackhawks, another head coaching gig could be in Richardson’s future as well. Hopefully the second time is the charm for both of them!

Toews Making a Comeback

Moving on; you’ve probably all heard by now that Captain Serious is interested in making a comeback. If anyone can do it, Toews can! But gosh, he’s 37 years old and hasn’t played for the last two seasons. Plus, he’s dealt with a plethora of health issues that have wreaked havoc on his body. It speaks to Toews’ passion and commitment that he wants to do this. But like he told Mark Lazerus of The Athletic in March,

I’m not satisfied the way things ended in Chicago. It’s not about proving anything. It’s just that there’s something left in the tank and I want to explore that. I want to go have fun, have a blast, play with passion. But at the same time, I still have some high-level hockey left. I want to be able to step away from the game having said that I’ve given it my all. And I still think there’s something left to give. (from ‘Jonathan Toews is serious about his NHL comeback attempt: ‘There’s something left in the tank’’, The AthleticCHI – 3/10/2025)

Let’s address the question on everyone’s mind; why shouldn’t Toews come back to Chicago for one last hoorah?! Well, it’s a simple case of “that was then and this is now”. Davidson passed on re-signing Toews and Patrick Kane after the 2022-23 season because they represented an old era. A beautiful era that we will never forget, but a time we can’t have back, nonetheless.

It’s time for the new era. Bedard, Frank Nazar, Oliver Moore, Alex Vlasic, Kevin Korchinski, Artyom Levshunov, Spencer Knight and all the other young players that are going to take this team back to contention.

Even the Blackhawks’ current captain, Foligno, says it’s the kids’ team now. He’s just along for the ride. Toews’ presence would take away from that. His presence would command too much attention. Not that he would do it on purpose. But come on; he’s a legend in these parts. I just don’t think it would be fair to the kids, to be honest with you.

Jonathan Toews would take something away from the youngsters if he came back to the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Besides, Toews probably doesn’t want to be part of a rebuild. He feels like he’s got something left to give, and once you’ve won a Stanley Cup (much less three) the fire is always there to do it again. I’m sure in his mind he wants to be the “old guy” that gets the Cup (with whatever team it might be) right after the captain accepts it.

So where will Toews go? Plenty of contending teams will see the value in his experience. But what will his contract look like? How much money will he demand? Just where in the lineup will he fit? This is all unchartered territory. But I’ll be one of the first to say I sure hope it works out for Toews, and he can finish his career on his terms.

I’m sure that would be something we’d all like to see.

Blackhawks Announce Fifth Third Arena Expansion

In some exciting news, the Blackhawks announced on Tuesday (June 3) their plans to expand Fifth Third Arena. Most importantly, this will be the new home for the USHL Chicago Steel (starting in the 2026-27 season), who currently play out of the Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, IL. The Wirtz Corporation bought the Chicago-based franchise in 2023, and the Steel will now be incorporated into the renovated practice facility for the Blackhawks.

Welcome to the Fifth Third Arena of the future! The expanded venue will be the home of the Chicago Steel and include two new rinks, the Chicago Blackhawks Centennial Hall and a tribute to late Chairman Rocky Wirtz, Rocky's Bar, in addition to new lounges and patio spaces designed…

This will not just be for the players though, as the facility will have numerous amenities for youth hockey players and fans alike. Said Blackhawks’ President of Business Operations Jaime Faulkner,

Whether you are an athlete, a hockey parent, event attendee or our neighbor, our goal is to create a new place for people to have fun, be inspired and to feel more connected to our team and the community. The expansion unlocks possibilities that did not exist before, creating a hub where world-class entertainment meets grassroots celebrations and where championship moments happen alongside neighborhood milestones.

The renovated facility will include these key elements:

The Championship Arena will be one of two new stadiums, with stadium-style seating and hospitality areas for 2000 spectators, plus premium locker room amenities, free parking and quality food and drink options. This will be the official arena of the Steel.

Centennial Hall will be the home of the team’s Centennial Hall of Fame. It will serve as a permanent exhibition hall to celebrate the Blackhawks’ storied history.

Rocky’s Bar is a tribute to the late Blackhawks’ chairman, Rocky Wirtz. There is a bar honoring Rocky in the United Center, but it sounds like this will be a larger restaurant with numerous food and drink options.

Lounges, including Wi-Fi, where hockey families can have a comfortable space to catch up on emails and phone calls, or just to relax.

A Patio, which is an outdoor meeting place for business meetings or pre- or post-game celebrations.

This all represents the entire Fifth Third Arena on 1801 W. Jackson Boulevard, which will also feature a Walk of Fame commemorative sidewalk along Jackson Street.

The entire renovations will encompass over 250,000 square feet and are set to be completed by January of 2026, This will certainly enhance sports and community engagement in the area. Quite the exciting project.

Levshunov Lives Hockey!

We always have to end on a fun note! If you haven’t seen this yet, you’re in for a treat. The Rockford IceHogs had their exit interviews in mid-May, and IceHogs’ broadcaster Dana Grey posted this from the affable and fun-loving new young defenseman Levshunov.

“I can’t sleep without hockey!”



"I can't sleep without hockey!"

Levshunov is clearly looking forward to next season already and will be skating this summer in Florida

Not only is Levshunov fun and funny, but he’s also pretty talented on the ice. The 19-year-old was drafted second overall in the 2024 draft, and he played 52 games (plus seven playoff games) with the IceHogs this past season, boasting five goals and 22 points (plus one goal in the postseason). The Belarus native also suited up for 18 games with the Blackhawks, contributing six assists. He’ll definitely be gunning for a permanent spot with the Blackhawks in training camp.

In the meantime, Levshunov will be “training, skating and working hard” so he can sleep at night!

That empties out the notebook for now. But there’s plenty more on the horizon for the Blackhawks. The 2025 NHL Scouting Combine is this week (June 2-7). After that, the 2025 NHL Draft and the free agency period are right around the corner. Keep it here at The Hockey Writers for all the latest updates and analysis!