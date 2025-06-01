Blackhawks News & Rumors: Trade Talk, New Coaches, Nazar & More

When your favorite team is eliminated from the playoffs and they are still going on, you usually look for any news, since a lot of the heavy offseason lifting doesn’t happen until the Stanley Cup is lifted.

However, the Chicago Blackhawks have been quite busy the past week, getting a new head coach in Jeff Blashill. Yet, the frenzy doesn’t stop there. Here is the latest news and rumors.

Murphy and Reichel Listed in Trade Talk

On May 28, Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff released his offseason trade target list. Connor Murphy was eighth on the list, while Lukas Reichel was 13th. Chris Johnston of The Athletic also released his offseason trade list, and Murphy was ranked 13th. (from ‘NHL offseason trade board: An early look at the summer’s top targets, from Kreider to Rossi to Ehlers’ – 05/30/2025)

Murphy has been mentioned in trade talks for the past few years due to the team’s direction with the rebuild. However, his contract, injuries, and the fact that he has meant so much to the team have kept him in Chicago. However, this season seems different, mainly because he is in the final year of his contract ($4.4 million AAV).

Connor Murphy, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Looking at the roster going into next season, the defensemen under contract are Alex Vlasic, T.J. Brodie, Ethan Del Mastro, Nolan Allan, Kevin Korchinski, Sam Rinzel, and Artyom Levshunov, and some could start with the Rockford IceHogs. Therefore, the core is very young. Murphy, being a 12-year NHL veteran, does bring stability, especially since Seth Jones got traded. Even new head coach Blashill referred to him and Nick Foligno as the “Papa Bears” to help lead the team in the right direction.

However, Murphy could become expendable depending on what the club has up their sleeve in free agency or trades this summer. But I think Murphy seems more like a trade deadline possibility depending on how he and the team look by then. Our Mark Scheig even mentioned him as a potential trade candidate for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Murphy just had one of his best seasons as a Blackhawk, with 19 points in 68 games. He loves Chicago, and they love him back. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him start with Chicago next season. But it seems undetermined for the rest of it.

As for Reichel, the 23-year-old didn’t have the season he wanted with 22 points in 70 games. So, seeing his name appear is not surprising. The Blackhawks want him to take the next step, and they gave him a two-year contract extension in May 2024 because they believe he can. They drafted him in the first round, expecting him to be a top-six forward. Reichel said in his exit interviews that he still thinks he can be.

He has a lot of skill and upside, and next season will be significant for him. Does Chicago want to give him more time under the new coaching staff? Or will they decide to give him a fresh start? It’s hard to tell. I would be wary of moving him for now.

More Coaching News

Coaching changes continue as Chicago revealed Jared Nightingale as the head coach of Rockford on May 20, replacing Mark Eaton, who will return to his assistant general manager, player development role with the Blackhawks. Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson stated, “Jared did a phenomenal job with South Carolina this past season in his first campaign as a head coach. A natural leader, Jared’s confidence and direction behind the bench has produced a coaching style that is perfectly suited to help develop and advance our young prospects in Rockford. His familiarity with the organization and our players is an incomparable asset and we’re excited to see Jared succeed in this role moving forward.” Related: Blackhawks Should Make Re-Signing Ryan Donato a Priority I think this is an excellent move for Rockford. Nightingale was an assistant coach on Anders Sorensen’s staff, and he oversaw a lot of significant development from players like Colton Dach, Alex Vlasic, Wyatt Kasier, and Louis Crevier. Considering that developing prospects is the focal point of their rebuild, as more prospects arrive in Rockford, hopefully, he can help them get to the next level.

Blackhawks Connected to Rossi?

There are a lot of unknowns about what Davidson will do this summer, and he didn’t offer many clues in his exit interview in April, besides only committing to moves that “make sense.”

One report floating around from Marco D’Amico of RG Media is that the Blackhawks are one of the teams interested in Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi.

At first glance, this makes sense. There’s a chance Ryan Donato could walk in free agency, and if so, they need a plan B. Rossi and Donato were close in stats last season. Rossi had 24 goals and 60 points in 82 games. Donato had 31 goals and 62 points in 80 games. Rossi is also younger (23) than Donato (29).

Where a scenario like this gets tricky is the price. Would Minnesota want to trade Rossi in division? And would the Hawks even have what they want for him? As our Mariah Stark pointed out when I asked if the Wild would be looking for a top-six forward in return, “Yes, and possibly more. They know he’s valuable but haven’t found the perfect fit for him yet.”

There are also reports that a contract projection for Rossi could be seven years, $7.4M AAV. If the Hawks were sold on Rossi, maybe they would oblige. But I think this connection seems like a long shot. However, it shows the Blackhawks may get creative this summer.

Nazar’s NHL Now Interview

Now, Frank Nazar. He was on the “Players Only” segment on NHL Now on May 29. There is a running joke amongst the fanbase about Corey Pronman of The Athletic ranking Nazar as the Blackhawks’ 14th-best prospect in August 2024.

For the record, Pronman stated he would have Nazar ranked “much closer to the top than where he was” if he published a current Blackhawks pipeline ranking. (from ‘Blackhawks’ Frank Nazar is proving people wrong — including prospect expert Corey Pronman’ – 04/06/2025)

But it seems like something fans will always take in jest.

So does Nazar.

Hosts Mike Rupp and Brian Boyle brought up the 14th-best prospect article to Nazar, and he replied laughing, “No way. Is that real?” He didn’t know about it because he said he tries to avoid the media. He also replied, “Honestly, I like being the underdog. I like being the guy who comes out of nowhere and surprises people. It’s fun to me, and that’s something I always try to keep in the back of my head.”

Frank Nazar, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He also revealed some insight into head coach Blashill. He said, “I’m super excited. I think he’s got a lot of confidence, he’s very determined, and I think it will be a great fit.” He also mentioned that Blashill texted him, congratulating him on winning Gold at the World Championships and told Nazar how excited he was to “take our group to another level.”

Then, there’s Connor Bedard. Nazar was asked what it’s like to play with him, which he called a “blast” and raved about his skill.

Nazar also elaborated, “I think a big part of it is getting to know him off the ice; being able to bring out his humor and his funny side, and the side that not everybody sees. Everybody sees this more serious, or like frustrated guy in the media, and they don’t show how much he’s in the locker room smiling, cracking jokes, making guys laugh, and hanging out with guys outside the rink. And you know, they don’t always show that side. And I think that’s a big part of the chemistry and being able to play on the ice, and just be so free and not scared to make mistakes out there with him.”

They will be a fun duo for years to come!

Stay tuned as we keep you up to date with all the Blackhawks news and rumors throughout the offseason.