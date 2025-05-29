New Blackhawks Head Coach Blashill Checks the Boxes, but Timeline for Rebuild Remains Vague

The Chicago Blackhawks held the formal introductory press conference for incoming head coach Jeff Blashill on Tuesday. Fans and reporters alike have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of a new coach and further details on how and why Blashill was hired. That’s not because anyone is “anti-Blashill.” It’s because general manager Kyle Davidson and company had been tight-lipped throughout the hiring process.

The 30-minute press conference provided the details and answers we’ve been seeking. Overall, there’s plenty to be excited about after listening to Blashill’s comments and answers. However, a nagging concern about the timing of the Blackhawks’ rebuild percolated in the background like a cup of hot coffee waiting to be drunk. Despite this, Blashill’s introduction was another step toward a more competitive on-ice product.

Blashill Satisfies Front Office Vision

While Davidson remained fairly quiet before Blashill’s hiring, he didn’t hide what he and the organization wanted in a head coach when addressing the media.

“We wanted someone who would grow with this team; someone who would instill, teach, and hold our player accountable to the fundamental habits required to winning in the NHL; someone that would embrace the challenge of working with and developing a young group of players; and also someone who shared the same vision as we did for the players and prospects that we’ve accumulated. In Jeff, we found a candidate that checked all those boxes.”

For those who doubted Davidson or questioned the length of the hiring process, his remarks should build confidence. Davidson was thorough and the process rigorous. When asked how he balanced finding a coach with NHL experience and a record of developing young players, Davidson answered, “We wanted to talk to a number of different people, but we didn’t want to put a box around it.”

Blashill’s last head coaching job in Detroit ended after a seven-year stint (Phot by Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It’s certainly a delicate balance. The tension could be felt when the Blackhawks pursued David Carle, the University of Denver head coach who ultimately withdrew from consideration. Carle of course has experience with young players but has never coached an NHL game. Still, fans rallied around the idea of Carle joining the organization.

I’m not saying that Carle would’ve been a better choice than Blashill. But the Blackhawks’ pursuit of Carle underscores Davidson’s point about talking to coaches with varying degrees of experience. The fact that Blashill checked every box should excite players and fans because the process was so thorough and the candidate pool so competitive.

Blashill Wanted this Opportunity

It takes two to tango, though, no matter how badly the Blackhawks might have wanted Blashill. Who would want to join a storied franchise like the Blackhawks amidst a difficult rebuild was an overlooked component of this saga. In theory, coaching in the NHL sounds like a dream. In practice, coaches have a short life span and are typically the first to take the fall when performances aren’t up to snuff. Throw in a rebuild that’s years in progress in a city that is accustomed to winning, and you’ve formulated a high-pressure situation for the next Blackhawks head coach.

Thus, it speaks volumes that Blashill adamantly reiterated how much he wanted to join the Blackhawks.

“For me, this job at this moment with this team was the exact job that I wanted and for a multitude of reasons. Number one, I believe in working with great people…Number two is the great player pool that Kyle spoke about earlier…Finally, just my own experiences. I had the opportunity at different levels to come to similar type situations…where we were able to implement a culture of accountability and create a championship standard.”

It’s not only what Blashill said here but also how he said it. I encourage you to listen to his answer because he’s brimming with determination, excitement, and confidence about what the Blackhawks can achieve and how he can make that happen.

He will lean heavily on his past coaching experiences, particularly the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Talking about what he learned as an assistant coach under good friend Jon Cooper, Blashill said, “I had a chance to see a team that had just won two Stanley Cups and been to a third final and what a championship team looks like, how they play, how they practice and what their approaches are.”

What approach will Jeff Blashill take to ensure player accountability as head coach of the Blackhawks? pic.twitter.com/kdFF0DEgp8 — CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) May 28, 2025

There’s a reason Cooper spoke so highly of Blashill: “I truly believe the Blackhawks hit a home run with this hire,” (from ”‘Blackhawks hit a home run’: Why Jon Cooper thinks Jeff Blashill will succeed in Chicago,’ The Athletic, May 2025).

Blashill’s time with the Lightning uniquely prepares him for this opportunity. If he had only spent seven years with the Red Wings during that rebuild, I’m not sure that would’ve been enough experience to handle this rebuild. But the blend of rebuild and championship experience can (hopefully) propel the Blackhawks out of this era.

When Will Blackhawks’ Rebuild End?

The one question that went without a definitive answer concerned the timeline of this rebuild. As my colleague Gail Kauchak put it, “When the heck are the Blackhawks going to be competitive again?!” Davidson’s opening remarks revealed we wouldn’t hear a specific timetable. Speaking about Blashill’s credentials, he said:

“I felt Jeff was uniquely positioned and qualified to grab the reins of a group brimming in potential and start molding that into an outfit that, in time, would be ready to grow and mature into winners in the NHL.”

“In time” immediately stuck out. Blashill reinforced a similar sentiment of ambiguity when asked directly about the timeline, saying, “I’ll never put a timeline on that. I can’t. I have no way of knowing how long or how quick.”

I understand the dilemma. If you put a specific timeline on this process, you open the entire team and organization to more pressure and criticism because fans would then have goal against which to compare progress. And, equally in the organization’s defense, this isn’t science. The art of resurrecting a franchise includes science, but the various factors required to win could derail or accelerate the process at any moment.

Conversely, without a timeframe, progress becomes more difficult to measure and motivation can wane. There will always be the excuse, “Well, we just aren’t there yet,” waiting to be exhumed from the grave where we last buried it after hearing that losing results aren’t acceptable anymore.

I don’t mean to question anyone’s commitment, work ethic, or motivation. But deadlines matter in nearly every other facet of life. If I tell my boss I’ll do something “in time” and continuously fail to deliver, my time will run out regardless of whether I ever provided a timeframe. That’s because at the end of the day, results matter.

Cautiously Optimistic

Of course, fans will never be ultimately satisfied until the Stanley Cup returns to Chicago. Hiring Blashill is a legitimate step in that direction, and there’s much to love in what we’ve heard from him this week. Nevertheless, there will always be voice nagging in the back of fans’ heads saying, “But when?” Avoiding that inevitable question is not only impossible but also can force you to make significant changes after never having achieved the ultimate goal. Ask the Toronto Maple Leafs.