Blues’ Stars of the First Half: Hofer, Faulk, and Thomas

The St. Louis Blues are approaching the halfway point, playing their 41st game of the season on Wednesday. In recognition of that, here’s a look at the team’s three stars from the first half of 2025-26.

Star #3 – Robert Thomas

Robert Thomas has been the Blues’ most valuable player. His overall numbers may be a tad low, but he is playing to his standard. In 36 games, the former All-Star has scored nine goals and 29 points. But his real value became evident when he missed four games earlier in the season, and the Blues lost all four and struggled to generate offense. When Thomas returned, he recorded a goal and an assist as the team rallied to a 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 3.

Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Thomas is on pace to record between 50 and 60 assists and in the 20-25 range in goals, which is about his average. If the Blues can get other key offensive players, such as Pavel Buchnevich, going, Thomas will see those numbers increase.

Star #2 – Justin Faulk

If I had predicted in September that Justin Faulk would be one of the few Blues to have scored 10 goals by New Year’s Day, would you have believed me? I wouldn’t have even made that prediction. But Faulk is having a strong season offensively, with 10 goals and 10 assists. He has also been an asset on the power play, recording seven points. The defenseman is on pace to reach 20 goals for the first time in his career.

The Blues have been lacking offense from their blue line. Colton Parayko, a 16-goal scorer last season, has yet to find the back of the net this season. Cam Fowler, usually good for close to 10 goals and 40 points, has just one goal and 13 assists. Faulk’s production on defense has been essential to the team’s success.

A big question entering the second half of the season is whether or not Faulk will remain with the team. The 33-year-old has been the subject of various trade rumors, and his offensive production is what contenders are looking for, so it could be a matter of time before a team makes an offer the Blues cannot refuse.

Star #1 – Joel Hofer

Joel Hofer has slowly taken over the starting job in St. Louis. After a frustrating start to the season, he has an 8-8-2 record, a 2.87 goals-against average (GAA), and a .901 save percentage (SV%). He also has all three of the team’s shutouts this season.

Hofer’s season started with a 5.81 GAA in October. In December, it dropped to an impressive 2.20. Five of his eight wins this season happened this month. In the 10 games he has appeared in, he has allowed two goals or fewer eight times. Hofer’s resurgence has helped the Blues stay afloat in the playoff race. Given Jordan Binnington’s recent struggles, there is no reason that Hofer shouldn’t receive most of the starts moving forward.

Joel Hofer is making save after save after save. pic.twitter.com/YnihbWwzzc — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 2, 2025

Perhaps this is the start of Hofer becoming the Blues’ long-term starter.

Happy New Year!

In 2024-25, St. Louis returned to the playoffs and nearly knocked off the Presidents’ Trophy winners. The team saw multiple youngsters make their debuts and have an impact in the lineup. Who knows what 2026 has in store for the team, but if these three players can continue to produce, and they receive additional help from other players, the Blues could start climbing the standings in January.

Happy New Year, Blues fans.