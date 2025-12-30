Projected Lineups for Devils vs Maple Leafs – 12/30/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; SNO, MSG

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Arseny Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon — Colton White

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko

Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body)

Status report

The Devils are expected to use the same 18 skaters from their 4-3 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Latest for THW:

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matias Maccelli — Scott Laughton — Bobby McMann

Mathew Knies — John Tavares — Max Domi

Steven Lorentz — Jacob Quillan — Calle Jarnkrok

Easton Cowan — Nicolas Roy — Nicholas Robertson

Morgan Rielly — Philippe Myers

Jake McCabe — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit — Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Matt Benning

Injured: Auston Matthews (undisclosed), William Nylander (lower body), Chris Tanev (lower body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney)

Status report

Matthews, a center, did not participate in the morning skate and is a game-time decision; he blocked a shot from Moritz Seider late in the second period of a 3-2 overtime loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday but finished the game. … Nylander, a forward, did not participate in the morning skate and will miss his second straight game. … Joshua, a forward, was injured Sunday and remains in Detroit under observation… Tanev sustained an injury unrelated to the issue that kept him out 23 games until his return on Dec. 23; Benoit, who has been a healthy scratch for three games, will replace him. … Benning, a defenseman, and Quillan, were each recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League.

Latest for THW: