Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Penguins – 12/30/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (24-11-3) at PENGUINS (16-12-9)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, SNP, SNW, SNE
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Logan Stankoven
Nikolaj Ehlers — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson
K’Andre Miller — Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin — Sean Walker
Mike Reilly — Joel Nystrom
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Gavin Bayreuther, Noah Philp
Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (upper body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (undisclosed)
Status report
Kochetkov, a goalie, could miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair a lower-body injury, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Monday. … Andersen should start after Bussi made 17 saves in a 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Monday.
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha — Tommy Novak — Justin Brazeau
Rutger McGroarty — Ben Kindel — Ville Koivunen
Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Brett Kulak — Kris Letang
Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany
Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Connor Clifton, Yegor Chinakhov
Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)
Status report
Karlsson is expected to play after missing practice Monday because of an illness. He participated in an optional morning skate. … Chinakhov, a forward, will not play after being acquired in a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday for forward Danton Heinen, a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in 2027.
