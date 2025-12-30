Hurricanes’ 3-2 Win in Overtime Completes Comeback Over Rangers

The Carolina Hurricanes hosted the New York Rangers on Monday night (Dec. 29) in their last home game of 2025. It’s the third meeting between the two teams, with the season series tied 1-1. The Hurricanes looked to carry their momentum from the 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings into the game. Regarding the Rangers, they were hoping to bounce back from their shutout loss to the New York Islanders. After the final horn, the Hurricanes win 3-2 in overtime over the Rangers.

Game Recap

The first period saw both teams exchange power-play goals. It was the Rangers who struck first as Vladislav Gavrikov made it 1-0 for the visitors. He was able to get a slapshot on the Hurricanes’ goal, where Brandon Bussi had a hard time keeping up with the shot. Despite being down 1-0 just 1:39 into the game, the Hurricanes just continually put the pressure on the Rangers.

During a 5-on-3 for the Hurricanes, Sebastian Aho was able to tie the game 1-1 with his own power-play goal to get the puck past Igor Shesterkin. Andrei Svechnikov was able to get in front of Shesterkin to take the eyes away from the netminder. Aho’s 14th of the season was a huge one for the home side as they went into the first intermission outshooting the Rangers 13-5 and tied 1-1 after 20 minutes.

Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

The second period saw the Rangers take a one-goal lead after a Jonny Brodzinski goal, exactly 13 minutes into the middle frame. Some puck movement by the Rangers allowed Brodzinski to shoot on a partially empty net, beating Bussi. The Rangers outshot the Hurricanes 9-7 in the period, while the Hurricanes led overall 20-14. Rod Brind’Amour’s side had some chances, but the tempo was controlled mainly by the Rangers. After two periods, it was 2-1 Rangers.

The third period saw the Hurricanes tie the game, as Jordan Martinook scored his sixth of the season and 101st of his career. It was net front presence once again for the Hurricanes as Martinook got a piece of a Jalen Chatfield shot and somehow got it past Shesterkin. The Hurricanes outshot the Rangers 10-5 in the third period and forced overtime with the score being 2-2. While on another power play, Jackson Blake scored his 12th of the season to complete the Hurricanes’ comeback win, 3-2 in overtime.

The Hurricanes move to 24-11-3 on the season, following the win. They capped off 2025 at home with a win, their second in a row. Their next game is on Tuesday, Dec. 30, against the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road. The Rangers are on a two-game losing streak, losing in back-to-back Metropolitan Division games. They’re now 19-18-4 on the season, and their next game is on New Year’s Eve against the Washington Capitals, in D.C.