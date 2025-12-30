Devils Gameday Preview: Taking on the Maple Leafs in Toronto

On Tuesday, Dec. 30, the New Jersey Devils will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs for the second time this season. The Devils are on a three-game losing streak after their shootout loss to the Washington Capitals on Dec. 27. The Devils will try to get back in the win column for the first time since their West Coast road trip on Dec. 19.

The Maple Leafs also lost their last game in overtime to the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 28, their first loss in three games. In the first meeting of the season series on Oct. 21, the Devils beat the Maple Leafs 5-2 with the help of a Jack Hughes hat trick. Here’s what to look for heading into tonight’s game.

Devils Storylines

Due to the travel, the Devils held an optional morning skate instead of a full practice. Several players were seen on the ice, including goaltender Jake Allen, which likely means that Jacob Markstrom will get the start tonight against the Maple Leafs. He was injured for the Devils’ first meeting with Toronto, so Allen was the starter for that game.

Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey Devils (Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images)

Johnathan Kovacevic, who has not played a game this season after undergoing knee surgery during the summer, was at practice on Monday; however, he only took part in some non-contact drills. He is nowhere near a full return, but the fact that he is on the ice is a good sign for his recovery process.

The player to watch in this game is Jesper Bratt. He scored two of the Devils’ three goals against the Capitals to break a five-game point drought. He also recorded an assist on each of Hughes’ three goals against the Maple Leafs in October.

Team Stats

New Jersey Devils

Season Record: 20-16-2

Top Scorers:

Jesper Bratt – 8 goals (G), 23 assists (A), 31 points (P) Nico Hischier – 10 G, 20 A, 30 P Dawson Mercer – 10 G, 14 A, 24 P Timo Meier – 11 G, 12 A, 23 P Jack Hughes – 11 G, 10 A, 21 P

Goalie Stats:

Jake Allen – 10-8-1, 2.54 goals-against average (GAA), .910 save percentage (SV%) Jacob Markstrom – 9-8-1, 3.33 GAA, .883 SV% Nico Daws – 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .968 SV%

Toronto Maple Leafs

Season Record: 17-15-2

Top Scorers:

William Nylander – 14 G, 27 A, 41 P John Tavares – 15 G, 20 A, 35 P Matthew Knies – 10 G, 24 A, 34 P Auston Matthews – 15 G, 12 A, 27 P Morgan Reilly – 5 G, 20 A, 25 P

Goalie Stats:

Dennis Hildeby – 2-5-4, 2.95 GAA, .912 SV% Anthony Stolarz – 6-5-1, 3.51 GAA, .884 SV% Joseph Woll – 7-4-1, 2.73 GAA, .915 SV% Artur Akhtyamov – 0-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 1.00 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

New Jersey Devils

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Arseni Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon — Colton White

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Juho Lammikko, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov, Zack MacEwen, Marc Mclaughlin, Simon Nemec, Johnathan Kovacevic

Toronto Maple Leafs

Matthew Knies — Josh Tavares — Max Domi

Matias Maccelli — Scott Laughton — Bobby McMann

Nicholas Robertson — Nicolas Roy — Easton Cowan

Steven Lorentz — Jacob Quillan — Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Reilly — Philippe Myers

Jake McCabe — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit — Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Matt Benning, Chris Tanev, Dakota Joshua, William Nylander, Auston Matthews

Injured: Brandon Carlo, Dakota Mermis, Anthony Stolarz

Next Up for the Devils

The Devils will play one more game in 2025, when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 31, in the second half of a back-to-back.