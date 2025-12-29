Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Hurricanes – 12/29/25

The New York Rangers take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (19-17-4) at HURRICANES (23-11-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Vincent Trocheck — Gabe Perreault
Conor Sheary — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh
Brennan Othmann — Jonny Brodzinski — Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Conor Sheary
Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), J.T. Miller (upper body), Sam Carrick (illness)
Status report
Carrick, a forward, participated in the morning skate and will be a game-time decision. … J.T. Miller, a forward, will miss his fourth straight game, but Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said he will join them on their road trip that continues at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Logan Stankoven
Nikolaj Ehlers — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson
Alexander Nikishin — Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield
Mike Reilly — Joel Nystrom
Pyotr Kochetkov
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Bradly Nadeau, Frederik Andersen
Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (upper body), K’Andre Miller (foot)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … K’Andre Miller, a defenseman, will be a game-time decision; he practiced Sunday after missing a 5-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.
