Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Hurricanes – 12/29/25

The New York Rangers take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (19-17-4) at HURRICANES (23-11-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Vincent Trocheck — Gabe Perreault

Conor Sheary — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh

Brennan Othmann — Jonny Brodzinski — Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy — Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Conor Sheary

Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), J.T. Miller (upper body), Sam Carrick (illness)

Status report

Carrick, a forward, participated in the morning skate and will be a game-time decision. … J.T. Miller, a forward, will miss his fourth straight game, but Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said he will join them on their road trip that continues at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

Latest for THW:

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Logan Stankoven

Nikolaj Ehlers — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jackson Blake

William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson

Alexander Nikishin — Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield

Mike Reilly — Joel Nystrom

Pyotr Kochetkov

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Bradly Nadeau, Frederik Andersen

Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (upper body), K’Andre Miller (foot)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … K’Andre Miller, a defenseman, will be a game-time decision; he practiced Sunday after missing a 5-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Latest for THW: