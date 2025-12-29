Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Hurricanes – 12/29/25

The New York Rangers take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (19-17-4) at HURRICANES (23-11-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Vincent Trocheck — Gabe Perreault
Conor Sheary — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh
Brennan Othmann — Jonny Brodzinski — Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow

Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Conor Sheary

Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), J.T. Miller (upper body), Sam Carrick (illness)

Status report

Carrick, a forward, participated in the morning skate and will be a game-time decision. … J.T. Miller, a forward, will miss his fourth straight game, but Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said he will join them on their road trip that continues at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Logan Stankoven
Nikolaj Ehlers — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson

Alexander Nikishin — Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield
Mike Reilly — Joel Nystrom

Pyotr Kochetkov
Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Bradly Nadeau, Frederik Andersen

Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (upper body), K’Andre Miller (foot)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … K’Andre Miller, a defenseman, will be a game-time decision; he practiced Sunday after missing a 5-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

