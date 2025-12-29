Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Jets – 12/29/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (19-14-6) at JETS (15-17-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; Prime

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Matthew Savoie

Trent Frederic — Jack Roslovic — Mattias Janmark

Andrew Mangiapane — Adam Henrique — Curtis Lazar

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Spencer Stastney

Riley Stillman — Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Alec Regula, Max Jones

Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Status report

The Oilers held an optional morning skate.

Latest for THW:

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo

Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Tanner Pearson

Nino Niederreiter — Jonathan Toews — Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Colin Miller, Haydn Fleury, Cole Koepke

Injured: None

Status report

Morrissey participated in an optional morning skate and is expected to play after not practicing Sunday.

Latest for THW: