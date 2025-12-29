Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Jets – 12/29/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (19-14-6) at JETS (15-17-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; Prime
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Matthew Savoie
Trent Frederic — Jack Roslovic — Mattias Janmark
Andrew Mangiapane — Adam Henrique — Curtis Lazar
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Spencer Stastney
Riley Stillman — Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Alec Regula, Max Jones
Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Jake Walman (undisclosed)
Status report
The Oilers held an optional morning skate.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo
Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Tanner Pearson
Nino Niederreiter — Jonathan Toews — Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Colin Miller, Haydn Fleury, Cole Koepke
Injured: None
Status report
Morrissey participated in an optional morning skate and is expected to play after not practicing Sunday.
