Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Jets – 12/29/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (19-14-6) at JETS (15-17-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; Prime

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Matthew Savoie
Trent Frederic — Jack Roslovic — Mattias Janmark
Andrew Mangiapane — Adam Henrique — Curtis Lazar

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Spencer Stastney
Riley Stillman — Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard
Connor Ingram

Scratched: Alec Regula, Max Jones

Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Status report

The Oilers held an optional morning skate.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo
Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Tanner Pearson
Nino Niederreiter — Jonathan Toews — Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie

Scratched: Colin Miller, Haydn Fleury, Cole Koepke

Injured: None

Status report

Morrissey participated in an optional morning skate and is expected to play after not practicing Sunday.

