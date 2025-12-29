Pros and Cons of David Tomasek’s Exit From the Oilers

Shortly before the NHL returned to action following the holiday break, the Edmonton Oilers made the announcement that forward David Tomasek would be placed on waivers for the purpose of contract termination. It is believed that he will return to the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) where the Oilers initially signed him from. Is this a good thing for the Oilers? Is this a bad sign? Let’s have a look.

Tomasek was signed back in early April to a one-year deal, and there were some high hopes for him. He led the SHL in points last season and scored nearly 50 goals over the last two seasons. It was a short tenure with Edmonton, but there is both good and bad to take away from the experience and a look at what might be ahead for both sides in the aftermath.

Pros of Oilers Terminating Tomasek’s Contract

Cap Space for Oilers – Moving on from an entire contract and freeing up some money always has some good come out of it. The elimination of Tomasek’s $1.2 million cap hit gives Edmonton the ability to make some moves down the line. A bit more space in a very tight cap situation for them could be potentially helpful for a team that is always poised to do something around the trade deadline. It also creates added flexibility when they have players return from injured reserve in the coming weeks.

Fewer Decisions for Knoblauch – The Oilers are a team that, at the moment, are flush with forward options. The bottom-six has so many different combinations that can work and can be a blessing and a curse for head coach Kris Knoblauch. With multiple players at the top of their game right now, it creates tough decisions for Knoblauch and company. The subtraction of Tomasek narrows down their options and allows them to better figure out what lineup is going to work moving forward.

Cons of Tomasek’s Exit

Small Sample Size – While it was clearly not a fit for either side, it also seemed like a rather small runway for Tomasek. He played in 22 games and recorded five points. The scoring that was expected of the SHL MVP didn’t really come to fruition, but trying something different could have maybe sparked something. A conditioning stint in the AHL may have helped him, as he would have gotten more ice time and hopefully gotten used to a different style of play; a long shot, but still something to try.

Ultimately, trying something like that or even the possibility of exploring a trade means nothing if Tomasek wasn’t comfortable and preferred to just leave the NHL. It’s an unfortunate situation all around.

David Tomasek, Edmonton Oilers (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

Oilers Lose Depth Option – While his release does create more opportunities for other forwards to jump in and play in the bottom-six, it also costs Edmonton an option down the road. It is especially tough to lose players when you’re a team like the Oilers who have had a lot of injury troubles as of late. The team will need to stay healthy and continue to rely on their AHL talent to fill in as they navigate through the interesting start to this season. Guys like Quinn Hutson, Isaac Howard, and company will need to be ready.

What’s Next For Oilers, Tomasek?

Tomasek will likely return to his last team in the SHL, Färjestad BK. As he did the last time he was there, he’ll be a top option who eats up big minutes and likely produces on offence in an environment he is comfortable playing in. He may try and work his way back towards another NHL opportunity in a different location, if that is what he desires to do.

As for the Oilers, it’s business as usual. They lose a depth forward as mentioned but move ahead with plenty of options within the organization and a little extra money. Edmonton’s management may also take more caution in the future dabbling in the international market. This wasn’t a fit from the beginning, and this isn’t the first time an overseas signing hasn’t panned out.

Nonetheless, hopefully, the mutual agreement to end the deal was a good decision, and both sides can succeed without each other.