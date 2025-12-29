Which Winnipeg Jets Players Could Become Unexpected Deadline Trade Chips?

At some point, every NHL season reaches a fork in the road. For the Winnipeg Jets, that moment may be arriving faster than anticipated.

Through 36 games, Winnipeg sits eighth in the Western Conference wild card picture, six points out of a playoff spot, and trending in the wrong direction after winning just two of its last ten games. While the standings remain tight enough to keep the Jets technically alive, the underlying results and recent slide raise an uncomfortable but increasingly realistic question: what if Winnipeg becomes a seller at the trade deadline?

This isn’t a call for a teardown. Rather, it’s a recognition of context. The Jets enter the deadline window with approximately $7 million in cap space, zero retained salary on the books, and flexibility few teams can match. That financial position alone opens the door to a more creative approach — one where Winnipeg can extract value not only by moving players, but by absorbing salary for additional compensation.

If the Jets decide that this season is slipping away, several veterans could quietly shift from roster staples to legitimate trade chips.

The Standings Reality Is Forcing the Conversation

From a distance, Winnipeg’s record still suggests hope. Dig deeper, and the picture becomes more complicated.

Winnipeg Jets Head Coach Scott Arniel (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Jets’ 2–5–3 stretch over their last ten games has pushed them further down the wild card ladder, placing them behind multiple teams with games in hand. More concerning is how they’re losing. Defensive breakdowns, inconsistent five-on-five scoring, and reliance on goaltending to mask systemic issues have become recurring themes.

Here’s why this is important: Final decisions aren’t made on their own. Management has to consider where they stand now, but more importantly, if they can make real progress before trades are stopped. If Winnipeg doesn’t pick up steam and stays near the bottom, selling off assets is just good business.

That’s where three names stand out.

Nino Niederreiter: The Playoff Winger Everyone Wants

Nino Niederreiter is exactly the type of player contenders circle every trade deadline.

At 33 years old, Niederreiter brings a resume that checks every playoff box: size, net-front presence, forechecking ability, and a willingness to do the unglamorous work that tight postseason games demand. While his raw scoring totals this season haven’t jumped off the page, his value lies in situational utility, not box scores.

For Winnipeg, Niederreiter’s appeal is twofold. First, his contract is manageable and easily absorbed by contenders already operating near the cap. Second, his game translates seamlessly into playoff hockey — something general managers prioritize over regular-season efficiency.

If the Jets sell, Niederreiter becomes a classic “quietly valuable” deadline add, capable of sliding into a middle-six role, supporting a top power-play unit, and providing depth insurance for a long playoff run. Given Winnipeg’s cap flexibility, they could also retain or absorb salary elsewhere to sweeten the return.

Alex Iafallo: Versatility and Defensive Reliability

Alex Iafallo doesn’t generate headlines, but he generates trust — and that makes him dangerous at the deadline.

Iafallo’s ability to play both centre and wing, contribute defensively, and handle matchup minutes gives him value that exceeds his offensive totals. Coaches lean on players like him when lines need stabilizing or when injuries disrupt depth charts in April and May.

From a Jets perspective, Iafallo represents a movable asset without long-term consequences. He’s not part of a future core, but he remains effective enough to command interest from teams seeking reliability over flash. His profile fits contenders looking to upgrade their third line without sacrificing defensive structure.

Because Winnipeg has no retained salary committed, the Jets could leverage Iafallo in a multi-layered deal — either as a standalone piece or as part of a larger cap-manipulation transaction where they absorb money in exchange for a stronger pick or prospect.

Luke Schenn: Deadline Grit With a Defined Role

Every postseason run seems to reinforce the same lesson: depth defencemen who can handle chaos are worth their weight in draft picks.

Luke Schenn, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

Luke Schenn fits that mold perfectly.

Schenn’s game is simple and unapologetic. He blocks shots, plays physically, clears the crease, and doesn’t attempt plays outside his comfort zone. While his regular-season impact is limited, his value spikes in the playoffs, where structure tightens and physicality increases.

For Winnipeg, Schenn is an ideal sell-high candidate. He fills a need for the Jets now, but his absence would be manageable if the organization shifts focus toward future assets. For contenders, he offers insurance against injuries and matchup-specific deployment against heavier forward groups.

Defencemen like Schenn routinely fetch mid-round picks at the deadline, and with salary flexibility in play, Winnipeg could push for more by facilitating cap relief elsewhere.

The Cap Advantage That Changes Everything

Perhaps the most underrated part of Winnipeg’s deadline position is financial.

With roughly $7 million in cap space and no retained salary obligations, the Jets have leverage beyond simply moving players. They can act as a third-party facilitator, taking on unwanted contracts to help contenders complete bigger deals — often in exchange for additional draft capital.

This strategy has become increasingly common, and it rewards teams willing to think beyond traditional buyer-seller roles. Winnipeg doesn’t need to fully commit to selling to benefit. Even a partial pivot — moving one or two veterans while absorbing salary — could restock assets without closing the door on competitiveness next season.

In other words, the Jets don’t just have players to sell. They have cap space to monetize.

A Quiet Pivot, Not a White Flag

Selling doesn’t mean admitting failure. It means responding to reality.

With Winnipeg currently six points out of the wild card, eighth in the race, and struggling to generate wins, standing pat may be the riskiest option of all. Moving Niederreiter, Iafallo, or Schenn wouldn’t signal a rebuild — it would signal adaptability.

The Jets still possess a strong organizational spine, elite goaltending, and flexibility moving forward. The deadline presents an opportunity to recalibrate, not reset.

If the next few weeks don’t produce tangible progress in the standings, don’t be surprised if Winnipeg quietly becomes one of the more influential sellers in the market — not because they’re desperate, but because they’re prepared.

And sometimes, preparation is the difference between falling behind and staying ahead.