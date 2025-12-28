Penguins Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Crosby, Injuries and More

Here are the biggest storylines for the Pittsburgh Penguins and their schedule for the upcoming week of Dec. 28 to Jan. 3.

Sidney Crosby Breaks Lemieux’s Record

Captain Sidney Crosby continues to make history in his 21st season. He recently surpassed Mario Lemieux to become the Penguins’ all-time leader in points. Despite the team’s struggles, Crosby remains elite, posting 38 points (20 goals, 18 assists) in 36 games this season.

Playoff Push & Standings Struggles

The Penguins are in a precarious position as 2026 begins. Sitting 7th in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 15-12-9 (39 points), they are fighting to stay relevant in the Eastern Conference playoff race. They had a difficult December (3-5-4) and currently sit just a few points out of a wild card spot, but also perilously close to the bottom of the conference.

Injury Ward: Malkin & Lizotte

Veteran center Evgeni Malkin has been out since early December with an upper-body injury. He has recently started skating on his own, but remains “week-to-week” and is not expected to play immediately this week.

After missing significant time, Blake Lizotte is returning to the lineup Dec. 28 versus the Chicago Blackhawks, providing a much-needed boost to the bottom-six forward group and penalty kill.

Penguins Schedule Dec 28 – Jan 3

DateTime (ET)OpponentVenueNotes
Sun, Dec 287:00 PM@ Chicago BlackhawksUnited CenterFirst game back from the holiday break.
Tue, Dec 307:00 PMvs Carolina HurricanesPPG Paints ArenaCrucial divisional matchup.
Thu, Jan 17:00 PMvs Detroit Red WingsPPG Paints ArenaNew Year’s Day game.
Sat, Jan 312:00 PM@ Detroit Red WingsLittle Caesars ArenaMatinee game to close the week.

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.

