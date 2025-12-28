Oilers’ Zach Hyman Deserves to Be on Canada’s Olympic Team

The countdown is on until the Wednesday (Dec. 31) deadline for teams to submit final the rosters for men’s hockey at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy. Hockey Canada is announcing the 25 players that will comprise its Olympic men’s hockey team during the day on New Year’s Eve.

Between now and then, the Edmonton Oilers will play just once, against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday (Dec. 29) at Canada Life Centre. That means Oilers forward Zach Hyman has just about run of time to leave a last-minute impression on the Canadian men’s Olympic hockey team brain trust, led by general manager Doug Armstrong.

After missing the first 19 games of the season while recovering from surgery to repair a serious wrist injury sustained during the Stanley Cup Playoffs last May, Hyman faced long odds to make Team Canada. But the Toronto product has at least put himself in the conversation with a tremendous stretch of games lately.

In his last nine games, Hyman has totalled 14 points and fired 35 shots on goal while accumulating a plus/minus rating of plus-6. He’s scored eight times since Dec. 10, tied for most in the NHL during that span with Oilers centre Connor McDavid and Minnesota Wild winger Matt Boldy.

Hyman Is Looking Like His Old Self

The 33-year-old Hyman struggled to find the back of the net upon returning to action on Nov. 15, when he made his season debut against the Carolina Hurricanes. He went six games before scoring and had just two goals in his first 11 games.

But Hyman has now got 10 goals and 10 assists through 20 games, and is looking a lot like his old self: the guy who has scored at least 27 goals in each of the last four seasons, including 54 in 2023-24, and was a leading candidate for Team Canada 2026 before a hit from Mason Marchment of the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final left Hyman with a fractured wrist that ended his postseason.

McDavid Has Helped Hyman’s Resurgence

It bears mention that Hyman’s hot streak has coincided with an all-time heater from McDavid, who has 32 points over the last 12 games. Since Dec. 10, McDavid has assisted on six of Hyman’s eight goals, while three of Hyman’s six assists have come on McDavid goals.

There’s no question that the Oilers captain has played a huge role in the resurgence of Hyman. McDavid has always been integral to the winger’s offensive output since the two became linemates when Hyman signed with the Oilers.

But that’s not a negative. In fact, as far as Hyman’s Olympic candidacy goes, his linkage with McDavid is a massive positive.

Hyman and McDavid Possess Tremendous Chemistry

McDavid, of course, has already been named to Team Canada. The Richmond Hill native, along with defenceman Cale Makar and fellow forwards Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Brayden Point, and Sam Reinhart, was one of the first six selections announced by Hockey Canada way back in June.

As the final decisions are made regarding the Canadian roster, chemistry must surely be a major consideration. These 25 players, who are coming together with the weight of a nation on their shoulders, will have very limited, if any, experience playing with one another. McDavid and Hyman have a four-plus-season history of prolific production together that tops that of any potential linemates on any other team in the men’s Olympic hockey tournament.

There are many tremendous contenders for a spot on Team Canada, leaving Armstrong and co. with incredibly tough decisions to make. But they also really can’t go wrong, no matter who they choose. Oilers fans just hope Hyman will be one of those players who get the call.