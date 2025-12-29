Sharks Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Injuries, Celebrini, Misa and More

The Sharks enter this week with a record of 18-17-3, sitting in the thick of the Western Conference Wild Card race—a massive shift from their rebuilding status in previous years.

Macklin Celebrini’s Art Ross Chase

The biggest story in San Jose (and arguably the NHL) is the sophomore explosion of Macklin Celebrini. He is currently 3rd in the NHL in scoring with 57 points, trailing only Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid.

He is riding a 7-game point streak (five goals, nine assists) and just posted a goal and an assist in an emotional 6-3 “homecoming” win against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. His performance has generated serious buzz about him securing a roster spot for Team Canada at the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

Playoff Push

The Sharks are no longer “tanking” for draft picks; they are hunting for a playoff spot. The team is still riding the momentum of the “Miracle in Pittsburgh” earlier this month (Dec. 13), where they erased a 5-1 third-period deficit to win in overtime.

They are fighting for the second Wild Card spot, making every point in the upcoming week crucial against conference opponents.

The Injury Bug: Will Smith & Veterans

While the team is winning, they are banged up.

Forward Will Smith is currently out with an upper-body injury sustained during the Pittsburgh Penguins game. His absence tests the team’s depth significantly. Forward Philipp Kurashev and defensemen Timothy Liljegren and Vincent Desharnais are also dealing with upper-body injuries.

Michael Misa at the World Juniors

San Jose’s prospect pool remains a focus even with the big club winning.

Michael Misa, whom the Sharks drafted #2 overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, has been loaned to Team Canada for the 2026 World Junior Championship (currently ongoing in Minnesota). He is skating on the top line, giving Sharks fans a glimpse of the future while he is away from the NHL roster.

Sharks Schedule Dec 29 – Jan 4

Date Time (EST) Time (PST) Opponent Venue Mon, Dec 29 10:00 PM 7:00 PM @ Anaheim Ducks Honda Center Wed, Dec 31 4:00 PM 1:00 PM vs. Minnesota Wild SAP Center Sat, Jan 3 4:00 PM 1:00 PM vs. Tampa Bay Lightning SAP Center

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.