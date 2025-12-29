Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Panthers – 12/29/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (20-13-5) at PANTHERS (20-15-2)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT, TVAS

Capitals projected lineup

Connor McMichael — Justin Sourdif — Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson

Ryan Leonard — Nic Dowd — Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime — Hendrix Lapierre — Anthony Beauvillier

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Sonny Milano

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

The Capitals are expected to use the same lineup from a 4-3 overtime win at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Brad Marchand

Mackie Samoskevich — Evan Rodrigues — A.J. Greer

Luke Kunin — Jack Studnicka — Jesper Boqvist

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Noah Gregor

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)

Status report

Tkachuk, a forward, practiced with the Panthers for the first time this season on Sunday. He participated in the morning skate but is not ready to make his season debut.

