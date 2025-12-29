Capitals Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Ovechkin, Chychrun and More

Here are the biggest storylines and the upcoming schedule for the Washington Capitals for the week of Dec. 29 – Jan. 4.

Ovechkin Snaps the Drought

The biggest news surrounding the team is captain Alex Ovechkin breaking a 9-game goal drought (tied for the third-longest of his career) on Saturday, Dec. 27, against the New Jersey Devils. He scored his 15th goal of the season and the 912th of his career. All eyes will be on whether this sparks a hot streak.

Playoff Push in a Tight Metro

The Capitals currently sit fourth in the Metropolitan Division (20-13-5, 45 points). They are in the thick of a tight playoff race, just behind the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Islanders, but only a few points ahead of the New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins. Every point this week is critical to maintain their wild-card positioning.

Jakob Chychrun’s Clutch Play

Defenseman Jakob Chychrun is coming off a massive performance, scoring the overtime winner against the Devils to snap the Capitals’ recent three-game losing streak. His offensive contribution from the blue line will be vital this week.

Grueling New Year’s Schedule

The Capitals face a dense schedule this week with four games in six days, including a “back-to-back” set on New Year’s Eve (vs. New York Rangers) and New Year’s Day (at Ottawa Senators).

Date Time (EST) Opponent Location Notes Mon, Dec 29 7:00 PM @ Florida Panthers Amerant Bank Arena End of 2-game road trip Wed, Dec 31 12:30 PM vs. New York Rangers Capital One Arena New Year’s Eve Matinee Thu, Jan 1 1:00 PM @ Ottawa Senators Canadian Tire Centre New Year’s Day Game Sat, Jan 3 7:00 PM vs. Chicago Blackhawks Capital One Arena Youth Hockey Night

