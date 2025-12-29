Panthers Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Winter Classic, Marchand and More

This is arguably the most anticipated week of the regular season for the franchise. The Florida Panthers are hosting the NHL Winter Classic for the first time in team history, while also managing significant lineup changes and milestone celebrations.

The 2026 NHL Winter Classic in Miami

The headline event of the week is the Winter Classic on Friday, Jan. 2. The Panthers will host the New York Rangers at LoanDepot Park (home of the Miami Marlins). This is the Panthers’ first outdoor game.

The team has been building hype for the “South Beach” themed hockey event, which serves as a major celebration of hockey in Florida. The rink build is complete, and the event is being billed as a “Florida celebration,” contrasting the traditional snowy aesthetic of past Classics with Miami’s unique vibe.

The “Marchand Era” & 1,000 Point Milestone

In one of the most surprising roster moves of the year, veteran Brad Marchand is now a Florida Panther and has become the team’s offensive catalyst. Marchand currently leads the team in goals (21), assists (21), and points (42). He has been the “offensive catalyst” keeping the team afloat while other stars are injured.

Before the Winter Classic, the team will honor him on Tuesday, Dec. 30, against the Montreal Canadiens for reaching his 1,000th career NHL point.

Injury Crisis: Tkachuk Doubtful

The Panthers are chasing a historic “Three-Peat” but are doing so without some of their primary superstars.

There is a glimmer of hope as Matthew Tkachuk practiced in a non-contact jersey this week (recovering from sports hernia/adductor surgery). However, head coach Paul Maurice has indicated it is unlikely Tkachuk will return in time for the Winter Classic, despite Tkachuk feeling “better than thought.”

Aleksander Barkov’s injury is the other headliner. Key contributors Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder) and Jonah Gadjovich (upper body) are also out with long-term injuries. Forwards Cole Schwindt and Tomas Nosek are out for at least another week.

Standings & Playoff Push

Despite the injuries, Florida is holding its ground in the Atlantic Division. Entering the week, they sit at 20-15-2 (42 points).

They are currently fourth in the Atlantic Division, trailing the Detroit Red Wings, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Canadiens in a tight race. They recently saw a strong run of winning eight of 10 games snapped by a loss to Tampa Bay just after the break.

Panthers Schedule Dec 29 – Jan 4

Date Time (ET) Opponent Venue Event / Note Mon, Dec 29 7:00 PM vs. Washington Capitals Amerant Bank Arena Home Stand Continues Tue, Dec 30 7:00 PM vs. Montreal Canadiens Amerant Bank Arena Brad Marchand 1,000th Point Ceremony Fri, Jan 2 8:00 PM vs. New York Rangers LoanDepot Park 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic Sun, Jan 4 5:00 PM vs. Colorado Avalanche Amerant Bank Arena Post-Winter Classic Matinee

