Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Senators – 12/29/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (16-15-6) at SENATORS (18-14-5)
7 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, FDSNOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Mason Marchment — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
Dimitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson
Boone Jenner — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Miles Wood — Brendan Gaunce — Cole Sillinger
Ivan Provorov — Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Brendan Smith
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Zach Aston-Reese, Yegor Chinakhov
Injured: Zach Werenski (lower body), Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body)
Status report
The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate. Their flight following a 4-2 win against the New York Islanders on Sunday was grounded due to mechanical issues, and it’s unclear when they would depart for Ottawa because of poor weather. … Merzilikins could start after Greaves made 24 saves on Sunday.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – December 29, 2025
- Blue Jackets Defeat Islanders With Late Third Period Rally
- Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Blue Jackets – 12/28/25
Senators projected lineup
David Perron — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund
Brady Tkachuk — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux
Kurtis MacDermid — Stephen Halliday — Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Jordan Spence
Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo
Leevi Merilainen
Hunter Shepard
Scratched: Nick Jensen
Injured: Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (broken foot)
Status report
Pinto, a center who hasn’t played since Dec. 4, practiced Sunday and will be a game-time decision. … Shepard was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Monday, hours after Ottawa announced No. 1 goalie Linus Ullmark was taking a leave of absence due to personal reasons. … Kleven will make his return from a lower-body injury after missing three games; Jensen, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Talks on 2 Oilers Trades, Matthews to Sharks, Ullmark Out
- Senators Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Eller, Ullmark, Pinto and More
- Senators Announce Linus Ullmark Taking Leave of Absence for Personal Reasons