Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Senators – 12/29/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko

Dimitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson

Boone Jenner — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier

Miles Wood — Brendan Gaunce — Cole Sillinger

Ivan Provorov — Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen — Brendan Smith

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Zach Aston-Reese, Yegor Chinakhov

Injured: Zach Werenski (lower body), Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate. Their flight following a 4-2 win against the New York Islanders on Sunday was grounded due to mechanical issues, and it’s unclear when they would depart for Ottawa because of poor weather. … Merzilikins could start after Greaves made 24 saves on Sunday.

Latest for THW:

Senators projected lineup

David Perron — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund

Brady Tkachuk — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid — Stephen Halliday — Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Jordan Spence

Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo

Leevi Merilainen

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Nick Jensen

Injured: Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (broken foot)

Status report

Pinto, a center who hasn’t played since Dec. 4, practiced Sunday and will be a game-time decision. … Shepard was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Monday, hours after Ottawa announced No. 1 goalie Linus Ullmark was taking a leave of absence due to personal reasons. … Kleven will make his return from a lower-body injury after missing three games; Jensen, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season.

Latest for THW: