Golden Knights Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Eichel, January Curse and More

The Vegas Golden Knights enter this week sitting at the top of the Pacific Division, though the race remains tight. Here are the biggest storylines surrounding the team and their schedule for the upcoming week of Dec. 29 – Jan. 4.

The “Carter Hart” Experiment & Goaltending Health

With starter Adin Hill out week-to-week (lower-body injury, expected return mid-to-late January), the net has been turned over to Carter Hart and Akira Schmid. Hart, who signed with Vegas in October, recently earned his 100th career win in a 7-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks. The narrative this week is whether Hart can stabilize the crease long-term or if the team needs to explore trade options before the deadline.

Eichel Injury

Jack Eichel, who leads the team with 41 points, is expected to be out until at least Dec. 31 with a lower-body injury. The Eichel-Marner duo’s offensive production is masking some of the team’s defensive lapses.

Breaking the “January Curse”

There is a growing narrative about the “January Slump” that has historically plagued the franchise (lifetime record of 43-34-13 in January). With the calendar turning to 2026 this week, the team is vocal about a “New Year’s Resolution” to stay consistent. They face a favorable schedule this week to start the year on the right foot, playing teams largely outside of the top playoff picture.

Pacific Division Tightrope

Vegas is currently 1st in the Pacific Division (45 points), but the margin for error is razor-thin. The Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers are hot on their heels. The Golden Knights’ recent loss to the Colorado Avalanche (6-5 shootout) was a missed opportunity to widen the gap, making this week’s points against Central Division opponents crucial for the standings.

Golden Knights Schedule Dec. 29 – Jan. 4

Date Day Opponent Venue Time (PT) Dec. 29 Monday vs. Minnesota Wild T-Mobile Arena 7:00 PM Dec. 31 Wednesday vs. Nashville Predators T-Mobile Arena 12:00 PM Jan. 2 Friday at St. Louis Blues Enterprise Center 12:00 PM Jan. 4 Sunday at Chicago Blackhawks United Center 4:00 PM

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.