Lightning Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Injuries, Road Trip and More

Here are the biggest storylines and the schedule for the Tampa Bay Lightning for the upcoming week of Dec 29 – Jan 4.

Managing the Injury Bug

The most pressing storyline for the Lightning remains the health of their roster. Captain Victor Hedman is currently sidelined with an elbow injury and is not expected to return until February, with hopes of being ready for the 2026 Winter Olympics break. Three defensemen are on injured reserve: Ryan McDonagh, Erik Cernak and Emil Martinsen Lilleberg. Winger Scott Sabourin is listed as day-to-day. The team is currently navigating a “next man up” mentality to stay afloat in the Atlantic Division standings.

The California Road Trip

After closing out a home stand with a shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens yesterday (Dec. 28), the Lightning are heading west for a challenging three-game road trip through California. They will face the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, and San Jose Sharks in a span of four days. This trip is crucial for gathering points against Western Conference opponents before returning home to host the Colorado Avalanche next week.

Stadium Series Hype

While the immediate focus is on the road trip, the buzz is building for the upcoming 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. The team recently debuted the uniforms they will wear for the outdoor game against the Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium (scheduled for Feb. 1, 2026). The nautical-inspired designs have been a major talking point among the fanbase and media.

Lightning Schedule Dec. 29 – Jan. 4

Date Day Opponent Time (ET) Venue Broadcast Dec. 31 Wednesday @ Anaheim Ducks 4:00 PM Honda Center ESPN+ Jan. 1 Thursday @ Los Angeles Kings 7:00 PM Crypto.com Arena ESPN+ Jan. 3 Saturday @ San Jose Sharks 4:00 PM SAP Center ESPN+

