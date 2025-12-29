Ducks Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Holiday Slump, World Juniors and More

Here are the biggest storylines and the upcoming schedule for the Anaheim Ducks for the week of Dec. 29 – Jan. 4.

Battling Through a Holiday Slump

Despite a strong first half of the season (record 21-15-2), the Ducks are looking to arrest a recent slide. Coming off a rough 6-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 27, the team has dropped four of its last five games, conceding 24 goals in that span. Defense and goaltending have been the primary concerns during this stretch.

Pacific Division Contention

Unlike previous rebuilding years, the Ducks are firmly in the playoff mix, sitting near the top of the Pacific Division (potentially 1st or contending for it, depending on recent shifts). The week ahead is critical to maintaining their positioning.

World Junior Championship Representation

The Ducks have a strong presence at the 2026 World Junior Championship, currently underway. Five prospects are representing their countries, including Lucas Pettersson (Sweden), Eric Nilson (Sweden), Lasse Boelius (Finland), Elijah Neuenschwander (Switzerland), and Darels Uljanskis (Latvia).

Top Performers & Injuries

Second-year star Cutter Gauthier (leading with 18 goals) and Leo Carlsson (leading with 41 points) continue to drive the offense. Meanwhile, forward Frank Vatrano is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury, a situation to monitor closely this week.

Date Day Opponent Time (PT) Venue Dec. 29 Monday vs. San Jose Sharks 7:00 PM Honda Center Dec. 31 Wednesday vs. Tampa Bay Lightning 1:00 PM Honda Center Jan. 2 Friday vs. Minnesota Wild 7:30 PM Honda Center

