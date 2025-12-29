Stars Weekly: Dominant December, Mikko Rantanen, Power Play Success, & PWHL Takeover

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all our readers of The Hockey Writers and our coverage of the Dallas Stars. Here’s to a terrific 2026. The Stars went 1-0-2 last week and continue to ride a six-game point streak heading into 2025’s final game on Wednesday night.

There’s a lot to catch up on, so let’s get to it.

Stars Dominate in December Despite Mini Losing Streak

Despite having an incredible December, the Stars might have a slightly bitter taste in their mouths after losing to the Detroit Red Wings in overtime last Tuesday and to the Chicago Blackhawks in a shootout on Saturday. They enter Wednesday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres on a mini losing streak.

That’s one way to look at it.

The other is that the Stars are on a six-game point streak and have lost only two games in regulation this month. In December, the Stars are 8-2-3, with 19 points, which is tied for second in the NHL with the Minnesota Wild. The Red Wings and the Colorado Avalanche are both first in points this month with 21.

Since Dec. 1, the Stars have scored 45 goals and allowed 33, to rank third and sixth in the NHL, respectively. They are 10th on the power play with a 25% success rate, and third on the penalty kill at 90.2%.

When everything is going right, it’s nitpicking to mention any negative trends, but the Stars continue to struggle to put the puck on net, averaging only 25.2 shots per game, which is dead last in the NHL. In December, that number dropped to 23.8. The Stars are still scoring goals, so that hasn’t mattered yet. However, it’s worth keeping an eye on.

Power Play Remains Atop the League Amid Recent Slip

While the power play dipped a little in December, it’s still one of the best in the NHL. The Stars are at 30.6% for the season, which is second only to the Edmonton Oilers, who are at 34.3%. Last week, the Stars went 2-for-12 with the man advantage. Before that, it was clicking at 30% for the month, which is right around their season average. While frustrating, last week’s struggles are not indicative of the month or the season overall.

Mikko Rantanen On Pace For Career Season

Mikko Rantanen is having an incredible first full season in Dallas, and it seems to be flying under the radar. Maybe it’s because of what Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Macklin Celebrini are doing. Or maybe because the Stars seem to be in their own little world in an undercovered Texas. Whatever the reason, Rantanen has been the team’s silent killer, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Through 38 games, Rantanen is fifth in the NHL with 54 points, second in assists with 39, and has 15 goals to top it off. He’s also been invaluable to Dallas’ special teams, ranked third in power-play points with 25 and fifth in penalty minutes with 71. Rantanen also has 12 points in a six-game point streak and has points in all but two games in December; overall, he has points in 31 of 38 games.

Perhaps more importantly, he continues to raise the production of everyone around him, specifically Wyatt Johnston. Johnston has 20 goals and 45 points. He had career highs in every category last season with 33 goals, 38 assists, and 71 points. He is now on pace to smash all of those numbers while eclipsing the 90-point mark. This is important because he is almost always on the same line as Rantanen, whether it’s at 5-on-5 or on the power play.

This is Rantanen’s 10th full season in the NHL. His highest totals came in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, when he scored 55 goals and 105 points, and 42 goals and 104 points, respectively. He probably won’t hit 42 goals this season, but with 54 points, he is on pace to have his best season yet. This is the first of an eight-year contract signed with the Stars in March, so this production is music to the ears of fans and management alike.

PWHL Takeover Tour Hits Dallas

As part of the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s (PWHL) 11-city tour, the New York Sirens beat the Seattle Torrent 4-3 at American Airlines Arena on Sunday on the back of a hat trick from Casey O’Brien. 8,514 fans showed up in Dallas.

“To be able to have that exposure for young fans who get to see us out there and play right in front of their eyes is pretty special,” Seattle forward Hilary Knight said of the PWHL Takeover Tour in Dallas. “I know the community embraced us really well, and it was exciting to have our player, Hannah Bilka, from this area to bring professional women’s hockey to Dallas in front of a home crowd to watch her play at the highest level.”

If you haven’t already, make sure to check out The Hockey Writers’ continued coverage of the PHWL.

Quick Look Ahead For the Dallas Stars

The Stars host the Sabres on New Year’s Eve to close out 2025. They are six points back of the Avalanche, who sit atop the Central Division. No matter how successful the Stars’ season has been, they can’t seem to gain an edge on Colorado. However, they still sit comfortably in second place, five points ahead of the Wild, and they are in a good position to take over the Central by the end of the regular season.