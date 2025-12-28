Senators Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Eller, Ullmark, Pinto and More

Here are the biggest storylines for the Ottawa Senators and their schedule for the week ahead (Dec. 28 – Jan. 3).

Playoff Push in a Crowded Atlantic

As of late December, the Senators are in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race. Sitting 6th in the Atlantic Division with a record of 18-14-5 (41 points), they are battling to stay within striking distance of the wildcard spots. Every point matters right now as they try to close the gap on teams like the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Ullmark Leave of Absence

The Senators announced on Sunday that Linus Ullmark will be taking a personal leave of absence, stating that the goaltender has their full support and more information would not be forthcoming out of respect for Ullmark’s privacy. Leevi Merilainen is expected to take over the crease and try to bring some stability to the net.

Injury Concerns and Roster Moves

The depth is being tested with injuries to key forwards. Shane Pinto (lower body) and Lars Eller (broken foot) have recently been sidelined, forcing line shuffling and increasing reliance on depth players like Ridly Greig to step up in center roles. The team recalled forward Xavier Bourgault and defenseman Dennis Gilbert from American Hockey League (AHL) Belleville after moving Eller to IR.

Fortunately Pinto and Tyler Kleven were spotted at practice on Dec. 28 and according to coach Travis Green, could return as soon as the Dec. 29 game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

World Juniors Representation

While the main club fights for playoff positioning, eyes are also on top prospect Logan Hensler (2025 1st round pick), who is representing Team USA at the World Junior Championship. Hensler is looking to help the US secure a “three-peat” on home soil in Minnesota.

Senators Schedule Dec 28 – Jan 3

Date Time (ET) Opponent Venue Broadcast Mon, Dec 29 7:00 PM Columbus Blue Jackets Canadian Tire Centre TSN5, RDS Thu, Jan 1 1:00 PM Washington Capitals Canadian Tire Centre TSN5, RDS Sat, Jan 3 7:00 PM Winnipeg Jets Canadian Tire Centre CBC, SN, TVAS

