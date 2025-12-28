Bruins Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Road Trip, Sturm and More

The Bruins enter this week in a precarious position, looking to snap a losing skid while embarking on a difficult road trip. Here is their schedule and key storylines for the week of Dec. 28-Jan. 3.

The “Gauntlet” Western Canada Road Trip

The most immediate storyline is the grueling travel schedule. Following the holiday break and a loss to the Buffalo Sabres, the Bruins head west for a three-game swing through Western Canada. They face the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Vancouver Canucks in a span of six days. This road trip is notoriously difficult due to the travel distance and the heavy style of play often required against these Pacific Division teams.

Sliding in the Standings & The “Sturm” Watch

The Bruins are currently in a slump, having lost to the Sabres (Dec. 27) and the Ottawa Senators (Dec. 21) recently.

They have fallen to 7th in the Atlantic Division with 41 points. The division is incredibly tight, best described as a “logjam,” and the Bruins are fighting to stay in the playoff picture against surging teams like Buffalo and Ottawa.

First-year head coach Marco Sturm is facing scrutiny as the team struggles with consistency. While they have shown flashes of dominance, the recent slide has raised concerns about their ability to hold a playoff spot.

Injury Woes

Winger Tanner Jeannot is currently out of the lineup and considered day-to-day.

Defensemen Jonathan Aspirot and Henri Jokiharju are on injured reserve (IR). However, positive news is that both have been skating and are traveling with the team, signaling they could return during this road trip. Jordan Harris (D) is also out with an ankle injury, with Jan. 6 his earliest return date.

The team is currently relying on depth defensemen to fill the gaps, which will be tested against high-powered offenses like Edmonton’s this week.

Bruins Schedule Dec 28 – Jan 3

Date Opponent Time (ET) Location Broadcast/Notes Mon, Dec. 29 @ Calgary Flames 9:00 PM Scotiabank Saddledome First leg of Western trip Wed, Dec. 31 @ Edmonton Oilers 9:30 PM Rogers Place New Year’s Eve Matchup Sat, Jan. 3 @ Vancouver Canucks 10:00 PM Rogers Arena Final game of the week

