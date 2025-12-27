Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Islanders – 12/27/25

The New York Rangers take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (19-16-4) at ISLANDERS (20-13-4)

6 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG 2

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere

Jonny Brodzinski — Vincent Trocheck — Gabe Perreault

Will Cuylle — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh

Brennan Othmann — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy — Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Brett Berard, Conor Sheary

Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), J.T. Miller (upper body)

Status report

Fox, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate but is not ready to return. … Horvat will play after missing five games with a lower-body injury.

Islanders projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin — Bo Horvat– Emil Heineman

Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Simon Holmstrom

Maxim Shabanov — Calum Ritchie — Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo

Marshall Warren — Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Ilya Sorokin (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Sorokin, a goalie who did not play in the Islanders’ 2-1 win against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 20. Hogberg was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis.

