Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Islanders – 12/27/25

The New York Rangers take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (19-16-4) at ISLANDERS (20-13-4)
6 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG 2
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere
Jonny Brodzinski — Vincent Trocheck — Gabe Perreault
Will Cuylle — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh
Brennan Othmann — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Brett Berard, Conor Sheary
Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), J.T. Miller (upper body)
Status report
Fox, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate but is not ready to return. … Horvat will play after missing five games with a lower-body injury.
Islanders projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin — Bo Horvat– Emil Heineman
Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Simon Holmstrom
Maxim Shabanov — Calum Ritchie — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo
Marshall Warren — Scott Mayfield
David Rittich
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Ilya Sorokin (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
Sorokin, a goalie who did not play in the Islanders’ 2-1 win against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 20. Hogberg was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis.
