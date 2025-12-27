Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Injury Updates, Marchment, Monahan & More

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back from their Christmas break. They came back to a one-hour practice at the Ice Haus on Saturday, something that hasn’t been as prevalent this season due to the condensed schedule.

Head coach Dean Evason admitted that most of their practices haven’t gone over 45 minutes this season in part due to the condensed schedule. Coming off four days away, Saturday provided the team opportunity to get a full practice in.

“We’re able to, kind of, touch everything today,” Evason said. “A little bit from D-zone through the neutral zone and then offensively. Obviously, we did a little power play as well. I don’t think it was strenuous but we did some battle. We did some skating and then again taught in all three zones.”

“It’s nice because we were looking at it after, we can’t even get a morning skate (Sunday) with the 5:00 game. It would have been nice to have another one tomorrow but we will make it an optional if guys want to go out and have a little touch in the morning. But we’ll meet in the morning and reinforce some of the stuff that we just talked about.”

Will the Blue Jackets have their full complement of players for Sunday night’s game against the Islanders? Let’s reset the injury situation.

Of course, the big one everyone was waiting for was the status of Zach Werenski. He did not partake in practice. His status for Sunday doesn’t look promising but he hasn’t been 100% fully ruled out either. Here’s Evason.

“He’s getting evaluated even further today, so we can’t make any decisions until we get the report and then because he’s not even here. So we’ll talk to him and make a decision. But it’s likely doubtful.”

Werenski was at Nationwide Arena earlier in the day. While he didn’t skate on his own, Evason said he was being evaluated by their doctors.

Zach Werenski is likely doubtful to play on Sunday against the Islanders. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While practice was ongoing, Isac Lundestrom was observed needing help off the ice. According to Evason, Lundestrom caught a rut in the ice and went down. It appeared he couldn’t put any weight on his leg. Evason hadn’t talked to the training staff as of the time we spoke to him so he didn’t know Lundestrom’s status in the near term.

It was Brendan Gaunce who took Lundestrom’s spot after the injury. Zach Aston-Reese and Yegor Chinakhov skated with Gaunce in the initial rushes suggesting they’d be the scratches.

The Blue Jackets could be on the verge of some much-needed good news. Mathieu Olivier skated at practice on a line with Charlie Coyle and Boone Jenner. Evason said there is a chance Olivier plays on Sunday but has to talk with the player and the training staff first.

Olivier seems optimistic he can play Sunday.

“I feel great,” Olivier said. “Obviously, there’s some medical stuff to take care of paper wise. But I felt good so we’ll see how it goes tomorrow.”

We’ll discuss Sean Monahan a little more below. But he will play on Sunday after having to leave the game in Los Angeles on Monday.

Marchment’s Instant Impact

Anyone that watched the two Blue Jackets’ games in California could easily see the instant impact Mason Marchment had on the team. He has three goals in his first two games. He will make his Blue Jackets’ home debut on Sunday skating on the top line with Adam Fantilli and Kirill Marchenko.

Marchment said he learned of the trade while in his hotel room in San Jose. His agent called him and said something might be going down. An hour after that, the trade to the Blue Jackets was done.

Marchment said there was really no magic formula for how he made such an immediate impact.

“Just trying to play,” Marchment said. “Just play hard and play my game. Guys are great bringing me in and treating me with a bunch of respect and just felt like it was an easy fit. (They) made me feel comfortable and always talking to me because I really don’t know the systems as well as they do. So just communicating and it’s been pretty easy.”

Monahan Pressing Through

As stated above, Monahan had to leave the game Monday in Los Angeles. He will play on Sunday against the Islanders.

The issue he’s dealing with is something he’s grinding through. The break came at a good time for him to get a few extra days of rest.

“It was good timing,” Monahan said of the break. “Just got to keep working to feel good.”

Monahan admitted that it is a pain management type of situation he’s dealing with. He reaffirmed his commitment to being available if able.

“It’s trying to feel as good as you can and make yourself as available as you can to the team,” Monahan said of the work he puts in. “It’s just got to grind and do what you can every time you’re out there.”

Sean Monahan is less than 100% and putting in work to stay available. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Monahan is less than 100%. But he is doing everything he can to be ready for the games. As for how he felt on Saturday after practice? “I feel good,” Monahan said.

Practice Lines